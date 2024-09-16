First Stage Kicks Off Its 2024-2025 Season With PETE THE CAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First Stage—one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families—kicks off its

2024-2025 season with PETE THE CAT—a toe-tapping musical for adults, teens, and children ages 3 and up! PETE THE CAT runs Oct. 4 through Nov. 3, 2024, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Todd Wehr Theater. Tickets are available now on FirstStage.org.

“We're so excited for Pete the Cat to bring his rockin' energy to Milwaukee,” said Jeff Frank, First Stage Artistic Director. “This show is a high-energy, laugh-out-loud funny adventure that's perfect for the entire family. Pete reminds all of us that sometimes you have to cast worry and doubt aside and let your creativity thrive.”

Pete is one groovy, guitar-playing cat, who likes his music cool and his coffee sweet! When Pete moves in with the Biddles, Jimmy—the most organized second grader on earth—is unsure of this cat's antics and laid-back ‘tude. But when he draws a blank in art class, Pete's the perfect pal to lead the mission to help Jimmy find his inspiration.

“Pete the Cat is a rocking good time full of cats, platypuses, grumpy toads, and lots of dancing!” said Bree Beelow, director and choreographer. “This show lights up your imagination, making it the perfect show to ring in the school year and our 2024-2025 season!”

Find tickets and additional information at www.firststage.org/2024-2025-Season.

