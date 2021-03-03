Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
First Stage Announces 27th Annual Make Believe Ball

The livestream program will be hosted by actor/director Kelly Doherty and First Stage alum, actor/director Karen Estrada.

Mar. 3, 2021  
First Stage will hold their 27th annual Make Believe Ball virtually on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. First Stage invites patrons, Theater Academy families, First Stage alumni, their friends and families, as well as theater fans far and wide, to join them as they celebrate the 25th anniversary of Artistic Director Jeff Frank with the organization.

Schedule of Events for First Stage Make Believe Ball:

6:00 - 7:00 p.m. - Livestream Program hosted by actor/director Kelly Doherty and First Stage alum, actor/director Karen Estrada. They will lead a program that shares some of Jeff Frank's First Stage history with selected scenes and songs featured from: SHREK, THE MUSICAL (2013/14 season); A MIDNIGHT CRY (2013/14 season); THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER (2003/04, 2009/10, and 2013/14 seasons); Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL (2018/19 season); PETER PAN AND WENDY (2010/11 season) and TINKER BELL (2018/19 season). The evening's festivities will also include a video of various alumni sending greetings, congratulations and warm wishes to Jeff.

7:00 - 7:30 p.m. - Dance Party hosted by popular Milwaukee radio host and DJ, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee's Jordan Lee.

Attire: Ball attendees are asked to show off their PaGLAMas and glam out their pajamas! Pair comfy pajamas with glamorous accessories or a party dress with slippers - creativity has no bounds! Post your PaGLAMas on social media using #MakeBelieveBall and tag First Stage!

Cost: Free to view livestream. Viewers are also encouraged to participate in the online auction or to make a donation at www.firststage.org/mbb

Livestream: Tune into the Livestream Program at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 here:

www.studiogear.events/firststagembb2021

Online Auction: Participate in the First Stage online auction here:

www.bidpal.net/mbb21

Please note: The First Stage online auction is live now and will close at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

Website: www.firststage.org/mbb


