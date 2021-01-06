First Stage And Betty Brinn Children's Museum Announce New Collaboration STORY DRAMA: LEARNING LETTERS

First Stage and the Betty Brinn Children's Museum have announced a new virtual educational collaboration called STORY DRAMA: LEARNING LETTERS. Designed for children ages 3 - 6 and their adult, these 35-minute live Zoom sessions will feature First Stage Teaching Artists who will facilitate classes from the Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Home Town exhibit. Each session will explore a unique theme through both drama (led by First Stage) and tactile sensory experiences (led by Museum educators). Classes will be held on Tuesday mornings on February 9, 16 and 23 at 9:30 a.m. and will give young participants an opportunity to learn their letters through exploring their hometown of Milwaukee.

"The Betty Brinn Children's Museum is excited to partner with First Stage on the creation of a virtual workshop series that presents young families with the unique opportunity to access live, theater instruction and STEAM education activities inspired by and hosted in the Museum's playful exhibit environments," said Museum Education Director Bill Pariso. "Enrichment opportunities for children are particularly meaningful at this time and this partnership is a wonderful way for our organizations to realize our missions and engage children in hands-on learning from their homes."

Added First Stage's Director of Programming Julia Magnasco, "We are so excited to start this new partnership with the Betty Brinn Children's Museum this winter. We have been reaching our youngest Academy students virtually throughout this past year through weekly story drama and creative drama sessions, and we can't wait to expand our offerings with sessions that will explore the Betty Brinn Children's Museum and bring learning to life for young people and their entire families. Each week we will focus on a different location in the Home Town exhibit with dramatic activities and tactile experiences for our youngest learners to do with their adult. These sessions are going to be a lot of fun for everyone, and hopefully the start of more programming to come between the Betty Brinn Children's Museum and First Stage."

The cost for this virtual series is $15 per session or $40 for all three sessions. Materials will be required for each session, which will be made available for families ahead of time to gather on their own or purchase through us for curbside pick-up for an additional fee. These classes are for children ages 3 - 6, with an adult. This is a virtual class. Enrolled families will receive a Zoom link shortly before each session.

The schedule for STORY DRAMA: LEARNING LETTERS is:

Tuesday, February 9, 9:30 a.m. - Learning Letters at the Sendik's Food Market

Tuesday, February 16, 9:30 a.m. - Exploring Opposites at the Super Service Center

Tuesday, February 23, 9:30 a.m. - I Want More at the Pizza Factory and Cafe

Registration opens January 9, 2021. To register for any or all of the sessions please go to:

http://bit.ly/FS-StoryDrama-BBCM.

For more information, please go to www.FirstStage.org/schoolyear or call (414) 267-2970.