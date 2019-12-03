Extension Announced For ELF - The Highest Grossing First Stage Musical Production Ever

First Stage is thrilled to announce that ELF - The Musical, First Stage's holiday musical based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum, has surpassed ticket sales goals by over $87,000, making it the highest grossing production in First Stage history. The previous sales record was set with First Stage's premiere production of A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS in 2015.

Due to high-ticket demand, additional performances of ELF - The Musical have been added. Those added performance dates are:

Tuesday, December 31 at 1 p.m.

Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 at 1 p.m.

Sunday, January 5 at 1 p.m.

Regularly scheduled performances that still offer the best availability are:

Thursday, December 5 at 6 p.m.

Thursday, December 12 at 6 p.m.

Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 28 at 7 p.m.

ELF - The Musical runs now - January 5, 2020 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org. Performance runtime is approximately two hours, including intermission. Suggested for families with young people ages 8 - 18+.

Tickets start at $22 - Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or through the Marcus Center Box Office, in person at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee or by phone (414) 273-7206 or toll free at (888) 612-3500. The number for TDD (for deaf and hard of hearing patrons) is (414) 273-3080.



Group Sales - Groups of 10 or more receive 15% off single ticket prices on most First Stage performances at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater. Call (414) 267-2964 or email groups@firststage.org for more information.





