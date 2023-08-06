Door Shakespeare Announces Last Pre-Show Meal of the Summer

Door Shakespeare will offer the popular event Thursday, August 17.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

Door Shakespeare Announces Last Pre-Show Meal of the Summer

Enjoy a pre-show wine tasting and meal prepared by Door County's Thyme Restaurant and Catering. Take in the beautiful scenery of the Garden, mingle with patrons, and enjoy dessert and coffee during intermission.

Door Shakespeare offers the popular event Thursday, August 17. Dinner is served in the garden adjoining the Door Shakespeare stage and begins at 6:30, prior to the evening's performance of William Shakespeare's As You Like It.

The menu for the evening is Jamaican Jerk Chicken with Pineapple Mango Salsa, Homestyle Potato Salad, Creamy Coleslaw, Freshly Baked Artisan Rolls with Butter, and Bourbon Pecan Pie Minis for dessert.

Dietary restrictions are happily accommodated with prior notice. Let Door Shakespeare know of your needs when you register, and Thyme Restaurant and Catering will prepare your meal.

Each meal is packaged individually by Thyme Restaurant and Catering. Desserts are presented on a tray and plated by Door Shakespeare staff. Coffee is self service.

Meals are accompanied by a selection of wines and soft drinks.

“Wine Night is so much fun," shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. “The evening has become a summer staple for many Door Shakespeare theater patrons, but it is also nice to welcome new people to the seasonal tradition. I love checking in with everyone and making new friends.”

For more information or to get your ticket call 920.854.7111 or go to Click Here.

Door Shakespeare's pre show meal is served in the Garden adjacent to the stage.

﻿Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company, employing members of the Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 44 Productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

The 2023 season runs now through August 26, and features William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," and "The Old Man and The Old Moon," with book, music, and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.

Thank you to our season sponsors: Mary Pikul Anderson, Steve and Jackie Kane, the Shakespeare Circle, Thyme Restaurant and Catering, and the following organizations.




