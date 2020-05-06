Door Shakespeare Announces Cancellation Of Summer Productions

Door Shakespeare has cancelled its 2020 summer season.'Wittenberg,' 'Hamlet,' and 'The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]' were scheduled to run in repertory in the Garden at Björklunden from July 1 through August 24.

"To celebrate Door Shakespeare's twenty-fifth anniversary summer season in style, we brought together an amazing company of actors, designers, stage managers, directors, interns, and staff," shared Producing Artistic Director, Michael Stebbins. "But, our first concern is for the health and safety of our patrons and artists. With this in mind, Door Shakespeare will be cancelling our three productions."

Camp Will, Door Shakespeare's summer theatre program for youth, will continue on a virtual platform. "We are looking forward to providing a fun learning and social environment for youth," says Managing Director Amy Ensign. "We welcome a dedicated group of past campers as well as new friends to Camp Will." No longer limited by travel needs, Door Shakespeare expects to greet campers from throughout Door County, the United States, and around the globe.

Door Shakespeare Company member Elyse Edelman heads up the program as Camp Will Director.

During the spring and summer months, Door Shakespeare plans to develop virtual programming for the fall, including a production, monthly readings, and the annual fundraising gala.

Patrons who have purchased tickets for Door Shakespeare's 2020 summer productions will be contacted regarding their options. Camp Will campers will be contacted with information on how to participate online.

For complete information on Camp Will, as well as Door Shakespeare updates, visit doorshakespeare.com.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of the then-named American Folklore Theatre. Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, the organization has produced 40 striking productions of classical theater by playwrights including Shakespeare, Moliere, and Oscar Wilde in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate on Lake Michigan in Baileys Harbor.





