"Dimension and Translucency in Encaustic and Cold Wax" opens in Gallery 110 North of the Plymouth Arts Center on Friday, August 14, 2020. A public reception will be held from 5pm to 7pm inside the Plymouth Arts Center and in the courtyard where several of the artists will be demonstrating their artform.

Admission to the Gallery is always free made possible by our generous sponsors. Families are encouraged to attend. The show will be on display in Gallery 110 North through October 2, 2020. Guests are required to follow the Covid-19 guidelines posted at our entrances and on our website when visiting the gallery and gift shop. The exhibition is generously sponsored by Van Horn Automotive.

For more information contact the Plymouth Arts Center (920) 892-8409 or visit the PAC website:www.plymoutharts.org

Encaustic, has an ancient history and an increasing resurgence of interest. The challenge of heating and cooling the beeswax captures the dynamic of chaos and demands control unlike that of any other painting medium. Encaustic medium is creating a wide variety of effect and depths in the layers beneath. Abstract pieces explore the possibilities of texture and depth that can be created with encaustics. In stark contrast, realistic pieces explore the detail and near photo realism you can achieve in encaustic painting. The overall effect produces a tactile pattern that captivates the viewer and entices them to touch.

The 18 exhibiting artists are: Kendra Bulgrin, Algoma; Ginnie Cappaert, Egg Harbor; Bob Fesser, New Berlin; Jessie Fritsch, Stevens Point; Peg Haubert, Sheboygan; Micki High, Cedarburg; Mel Kolstad, Fond du Lac; Lisa Larson Lee, Luck; Randy Lee, Luck; Cindy Lesperance, McHenry, IL; John Lockwood, West Bend; Terri Lockwood, West Bend; Denise Presnell, Sheboygan; Sarah Rehmer, Chicago, IL; Karen Robison, Elkhart Lake; Mary Ellen Sisulak, Ellison Bay; Gina Studelska, Grafton; Tracy Thomas, Oconomowoc.

Once again, Plymouth Arts Center Executive Director, Donna Hahn, applauds the work of PAC's Visual Arts Team, especially members, Deborah Heberlein and Pam Bronk for curating this unique exhibition showcasing talented Wisconsin and Illinois artists.

The Plymouth Arts Center is a non-profit community arts organization founded in 1993 to promote and nurture the visual and performing arts in all of Western Sheboygan County and beyond. The PAC's mission is to: Enliven the Spirit of our Community and To Enrich the Lives of All, by Providing Diverse Experiences in the Arts. Wisconsin artists are showcased in Gallery 110 North in six uniquely different exhibits per year. The PAC offers an ongoing and vibrant schedule of live musical and theatrical performances, art classes, and a gift shop featuring member artwork. Tour/School groups are encouraged to visit and may schedule complimentary tours. Regular hours are: Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm; Sat-Sun. Noon to 3pm; or by special appointment. Closed on Mondays and Holidays.

