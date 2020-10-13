Danceworks and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Present Enchanted Park(ing Lot)

The event takes place Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 8 PM EDT – 8:45 PM EDT.

In their 6th collaboration together, Danceworks Performance MKE & Milwaukee Opera Theatre will take art songs outdoors this autumn for a hauntingly beautiful evening in the Danceworks Park(ing Lot).

The event takes place Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 8 PM EDT - 8:45 PM EDT.

The Milwaukee River and the night sky will provide the backdrop for opera and dance that will mingle with shadows and mystery. RSVP to reserve a socially distant plot in the lot, bring a lawn chair, blanket, refreshments and enjoy an evening of enchantement! Proudly featuring dancers from Danceworks Youth Performance Company as guests.

Ticket Info: (Advanced Purchasing Only)

$25 Adults | $18 Military/Veterans, Students & Seniors

Tickets are on sale now at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=117462

