College Night, PRIDE Night & More to Return to Milwaukee Repertory Theater for THE NATIVITY VARIATIONS

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will bring back popular patron programming to enhance the audience experience of the World Premiere of The Nativity Variations by Catherine Trieschmann (One House Over) November 16 - December 11, 2022, in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Calling all College Students! College Night is set for Wednesday, November 16. Students purchase a $15 ticket and enjoy free pizza and beverages prior to the performance in a special reception. www.MilwaukeeRep.com/collegenights

Panel Discussion: The Impact of Community Theater on Milwaukee will take place following the Tuesday, November 22 performance. Wear your favorite community theater shirt and hear from community theater leaders Diane Carlson (Founding member and VP of the Board for Over Our Heads Players - operational company for Sixth Street Theater), Shawn Holmes (Actor and Singer), Rhonda Schmidt (Executive Dir. Waukesha Civic), Rich Smith (Founding Member and Managing Artistic Director for Over Our Head Players) and moderator Jenny Toutant (Milwaukee Rep's Chief Education and Engagement Officer). www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Panel

Show your PRIDE at PRIDE Night on Tuesday, November 29. Celebrate PRIDE with hosts BJ Daniels, Dear Ruthie, Karen Valentine and members of the Wisconsin LGTB Chamber of Commerce. Purchase a $30 ticket and enjoy a pre-show reception including a hosted bar and delicious appetizers. Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/Pride to purchase and for more information.

A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Production, The Nativity Variations is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy where modern cynicism meets emotional tenderness in one holy (moly) night! How do you improve on the "greatest story ever told?" Comedic mayhem ensues as small-town director Jules and her ragtag amateur theater company attempt to put their own spin on the traditional Christmas Nativity play. Out-of-control puppets, Shakespearean comedy and some "very creative" imaginations threaten to transform this holy night into a Waiting for Guffman-esque fiasco. You won't want to miss this outlandish World Premiere by Award-winning playwright Catherine Trieschmann and its unique take on art, community, and the true meaning of the Holiday season.

The Nativity Variations runs November 16 - December 11, 2022, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.



Milwaukee Rep is the largest performing arts organization in Wisconsin with three unique performance venues- the Quadracci Powerhouse, Stiemke Studio and Stackner Cabaret. For over six decades, Milwaukee Rep has been a centerpiece of Milwaukee's vibrant arts and cultural scene with productions ranging from Broadway musicals to Shakespeare to American Classics and New Works that are entertaining, inclusive and impactful. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Mark Clements and Executive Director Chad Bauman, Milwaukee Repertory Theater ignites positive change in the cultural, social, and economic vitality of its community by creating world-class theater experiences that entertain, provoke, and inspire meaningful dialogue among an audience representative of Milwaukee's rich diversity.