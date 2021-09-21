Casting Announcement For Milwaukee Rep Season Openers

Milwaukee Rep has announced the complete cast and creative teams for the 2021/22 Season openers Dad's Season Tickets in the Stackner Cabaret and Steel Magnolias in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Dad's Season Tickets with book, music and lyrics by Milwaukee's own Matt Zembrowski is a new musical comedy celebrating family, folly and football running October 29, 2021 - January 2, 2022, in the Stackner Cabaret. The cast features Rep favorite Jonathan Gillard Daly (Harvey, Milwaukee Rep), Jackson Evans (Peter and the Starcatcher, Peninsula Players Theatre, Kelley Faulkner (Always...Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep), Sophie Grimm (Trevor A New Musical, Writers Theatre), Jamie Mercado (Disney's Newsies, Skylight Music Theatre) and Rick Pendzich (The Legend of Rock, Paper Scissors, First Stage).

Dad's Season Tickets is directed by Ryan Quinn (Lost Girl, So Thrive My Soul, Milwaukee Rep), with music direction by Dan Kazemi (West Side Story, Milwaukee Rep), set design by Lisa Schlenker (Nunsense, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Debra Krajec (Nunsense, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Cor Valentine-Christophe (The Island, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre), sound design by Eric Backus (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep) and stage manager Jade Bruno.

Direct from its sold-out engagement in Door County where it became the best-selling hit in Northern Sky Theater's 28-year history, comes Dad's Season Tickets, a new musical comedy for football fanatics and the people who love them. Who will inherit Frank's treasured season tickets at Lambeau Field? The Kosinski sisters employ every trick in the playbook, on the way to relearning that family isn't everything; it's the only thing. With songs like "When You Live in Green Bay" and "What Do You Do with a Bye Week," this quintessential Wisconsin musical will warm your heart and leave you rooting for the home team!

Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling is a tenderhearted favorite running November 9 - December 5, 2021, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. The cast features Janet Ulrich Brooks (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Goodman Theatre) as M'Lynn, Phoebe González (Twelfth Night, Book of Will at APT) as Shelby, Rebecca Hirota (Junk, Jane Eyre at Milwaukee Rep) as Truvy, Maeve Moynihan (Guess Who's Coming...Dinner, The Guthrie) as Annelle, Meg Thalken (Domesticated, Steppenwolf) as Ouiser and Tami Workentin (Always...Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep) as Clairee.

Steel Magnolias is directed by Artistic Producer Laura Braza (Songs for Nobodies, Milwaukee Rep), with set design by Collette Pollard (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Samantha C. Jones (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Goodman Theatre), lighting design by Noele Stollmack (The Chinese Lady, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (The Nerd, The Niceties at Milwaukee Rep), with dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager and stage manager Tara Kelly.

Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.

In Chinquapin, Louisiana everybody who is anybody gets their hair done at Truvy's beauty shop-where the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are tested when the ladies face a life-changing event.

To purchase tickets to Dad's Season Tickets and Steel Magnolias go to www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E Wells Street in Downtown Milwaukee.