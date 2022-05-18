Cancelled TITANIC to be Remounted in Fall 2022 at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Last week Milwaukee Repertory Theater had to cancel two weeks of nearly sold out performances of Titanic The Musical due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19. In order to not disappoint the 10,000 plus ticket holders, Milwaukee Rep will remount Titanic The Musical in the fall as part of the 2022/23 Season. With the addition to the fall schedule, the previously announced production of Ragtime will be moved to a future season.

"The decision to cancel this year's run of Titanic was gut wrenching for our artists and patrons alike. The show garnered unanimous rave reviews from audiences and critics and we heard from many people how disappointed they were when we cancelled," said Artistic Director Mark Clements. "We are grateful to our staff and artists as their resiliency and commitment to showcase world class work in this turbulent environment remains undeterred."

Winner of five Tony Awards, Titanic The Musical is a stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the ship of dreams. This epic musical features real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world from third-class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to first class passengers living a life of fame and fortune. Rarely produced due to its size and complexity, this stunning and majestic musical sails into the intimate Quadracci Powerhouse once more this fall!

Titanic The Musical will run September 20 - October 23, 2022, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Tickets are only available through a Subscription to Milwaukee Rep. To purchase a Subscription visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or visit in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Single Tickets for Titanic The Musical will go on sale later this summer.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.