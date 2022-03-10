BWW Review: The Milwaukee Rep's MY WAY Celebrates Sinatra & the Great American Songbook

Take comfort in the classics at the Milwaukee Rep's My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra. Now on stage in the Stackner Cabaret, this musical revue, conceived by David Grapes and Todd Olson and directed by Kelley Faulkner for the Rep, delivers what one might expect: a string of timeless tunes from the Great American Songbook, performed with love.

My Way pulls from the roughly 1,600 hits Sinatra recorded over his lifetime -- everything from "Blue Skies" to "World on a String" to "New York, New York." Some are familiar, others less so, and this cast of four ensures each one is worth a listen. The chance to sit with open ears and enjoy the poetry is a wonderful treat. Pardon the cliché, but they really don't make them like they used to.

The cast does right by Old Blue Eyes, bringing a perfect blend of reverence, theatricality, and their own interpretations to the tunes of My Way. There isn't a story to hang your hat on, rather the foursome seamlessly presents song after toe-tappin', swoon-worthy song.

Nygel D. Robinson, last seen in select performances of the Rep's Piano Men, brings warmth to every lyric, always telling a compelling story with his phrasing. His dash of John Legend-esque modernity adds refreshing interest to these songs we know so well. His soulful rendition of "One for My Baby (And One More for the Road)" is a particular standout.

Often manning the piano is the charming Alex Bechtel. Along with his clear voice and playful swagger, Bechtel impresses with his saxophone skills, which (whether or not it's true) he charmingly credits to his days in high school band.

Tiffany Topol has graced the Milwaukee Rep stage before in both Guys and Dolls and Cabaret. With just a few bars, there's no doubt: Her smooth, jazzy tone fits the Great American Songbook like a glove. Whatever a song's mood or melody, Topol performs it from tip to toe.

The wonderful Kara Mikula completes the quartet, lending not only vocals both sweet and soaring, but a delightful dose of humor. Her spunky "You're Cheatin' Yourself (If You're Cheatin' On Me)" is a laugh-aloud favorite. She's also a wiz with a fiddle.

In fact, this entire cast shows off impressive musical versatility. They take turns at the piano and drums. They play everything from the flute to the guitar to the aforementioned sax and fiddle. The four move gracefully from one instrument and melody to the next. Scenic design by Maureen Chavez-Kruger evokes a 1950s supper club, and snazzy costuming by Jason Orlenko fits right in.

My one wish is that the Cabaret would give audiences a more immersive, charming experience in the future. Imagine if the world of the stage seeped into the Stackner itself, like the Rep so stunningly accomplished with Hedwig and the Angry Inch in early 2020.

But that's an aesthetic hope for another time. In the end, My Way is a quintessential dinner theater experience with the catalog of songs and timeless talent to prove it. Catch this class act at the Stackner Cabaret through May 1st, 2022.