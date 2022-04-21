BWW Preview: LITTLE WOMEN Musical Prepares to Charm Southwest Wisconsin at Forte Theatre Company

The beloved story of Little Women became a Broadway musical in 2005. Now that musical is coming to the Milwaukee area at Forte Theatre Company. Founded by Randall and Brenda Dodge, Forte is on a mission to bring thriving, professional theater to Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs, enriching the lives of the community through high-quality shows and educational programs.



From April 22nd through May 1st, 2022, Forte Theatre Company presents Little Women -- the classic tale of the four March sisters, set against the backdrop of the Civil War. Filled with adventure, heartbreak, and hope, this is a musical experience for the whole family.



I spoke with Brenda and Randall Dodge in anticipation of this inspiring mainstage production. They shared everything from their admiration for their talented cast to a bit about the company's history and how they made it to this moment:



What makes Little Women such a great fit for Forte Theatre Company?

We wanted to produce an intimate musical that focuses on storytelling. This is a true actor's piece. The roles are deep, complex, and challenging on many levels. It's a beautiful show that requires a lot from the actors. And this incredible cast is definitely up to the task!



The level of talent in this production is truly astonishing. We keep saying we've never cried as much throughout a rehearsal process -- it's an emotional show! And this cast has committed to the material and connected with each other in such an incredible way.



Additionally, we wanted to communicate a family-friendly message to our audience base. Forte has an extensive education program, and we want our students and their families to be able to experience quality, family-friendly, professional theater right here in Milwaukee's Southwest suburbs.



I've learned that Forte is a relatively new company that thankfully made it through the pandemic. Any reflections on getting to this point and the opening of Little Women?

We had just completed our inaugural production of Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play and were two weeks into rehearsals with The Fantasticks when the pandemic shut everything down. As a young nonprofit organization, we are so grateful to have been able to get through the last few years thanks to a combination of federal and state grants, as well as our generous supporters.



We returned to production this past December with a remount of Miracle on 34th Street. It was wonderful to be able to return to doing what we love as safely as possible. But Little Women will be our first full-scale musical production and we couldn't be more excited about that!



As a story, Little Women has been around for as long as anyone can remember. What do you feel it is that makes Little Women stand the test of time?

The importance of family, as well as the ups and downs of family dynamics, are something that everyone can identify with. Our world has changed so much since the 1800s, but the need for connection and family -- whether that be a family of origin or a family of choice -- hasn't changed a bit.



In this story, everyone's differences are celebrated alongside their strengths. The focus is decidedly on Jo and the refreshing part of that is that she's still trying to figure out how to be herself. She makes mistakes, she tests boundaries, she's a work-in-progress. But Jo knows what she wants and she goes after it with a strength of spirit that's inspiring, regardless of what time period you're living in.



There have been many versions of Little Women, particularly on screen. What do you think makes this musical version a must-see for Little Women fans?

The music! It's a beautiful score and the songs really help propel the story. The music adds a unique emotional tone to these characters that so many people already know and love. When you have to condense the novel to make it a 2 ½ hour musical, the music really helps fill in any emotional gaps.



We also tried to keep it intimate -- we want the audience to feel like they're inside the March home. We're in a small, quirky theater space but that really adds to the feeling of intimacy and warmth that we were going for.



Who would you say Little Women is perfect for?

It's a wonderful opportunity for lovers of the novel and/or movies to experience these characters in a new way. The music is beautiful and integral to the storytelling in this stage version.



But it also has real appeal for those who might not already be familiar with the story. The message is universal -- the importance of having roots, but also needing to spread your wings. I think audiences will fall in love with these characters, even if they aren't familiar with them when they walk in the door.



To learn more and secure your tickets, visit fortetheatrecompany.org.