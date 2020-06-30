BEACH PARTY PAINT NIGHT With Art Teacher And Professional Artist Mary Starnitcky Announced July 17

The Plymouth Arts Center is presenting "Beach Party Paint Night" instructed by Art Teacher and Professional Artist Mary Starnitcky. This workshop will be held on the back patio of the Arts Center and will move indoors in case of severe weather.

Join us on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5:30-7:30pm to enjoy some tropical drinks as you learn how to paint an acrylic 12x12 beach scene. Pre-registration is required as all supplies, a beverage, and your step-by-step instruction is included. A perfect date night, friends night out, or non-pressure environment to learn the basics to painting. No experience necessary! $40 per person. Tropical or beach attire is encouraged!

About the Artist: Mary Starnitcky has worked as an award-winning artist and educator for the past 30 years. Graduating from UW Stout, and with her master's from National Louis University, Mary's work has been on exhibit in Sheboygan and Madison. She also has been involved with many local organizations including Girl Scouts, 4-H and Love Bowls. She believes, "Students have so much to offer in a variety of the arts, they just need a little guiding hand to let it out."

To register, please contact the Plymouth Arts Center, P.O. Box 253, Plymouth, Wi 53073 or call (920)892-8409; Email plymouthartsclasses@gmail.com or visit our website: www.plymoutharts.org for more information.

Related Articles Shows View More Milwaukee, WI Stories

More Hot Stories For You