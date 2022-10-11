Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ann Arvia, Adam LeFevre & More to Star in THE NATIVITY VARIATIONS World Premiere at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

The Nativity Variations is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy where modern cynicism meets emotional tenderness in one holy (moly!) night.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present the World Premiere of The Nativity Variations by Catherine Trieschmann (One House Over) November 16 - December 11, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. A John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Production, The Nativity Variations is a hilarious and heartfelt comedy where modern cynicism meets emotional tenderness in one holy (moly!) night.

The Nativity Variations cast features Ryan Alvarado (In the Heights, Milwaukee Rep) as Mateo/Father Juan, Ann Arvia (Mary Poppins, Broadway) as Peggy, Chiké Johnson (Two Trains Running, A Christmas Carol at Milwaukee Rep) as Karl, Adam LeFevre (Guys and Dolls, Broadway) as Hank, Sami Ma (Vietgone, American Stage Company) as Jules, Eva Nimmer (Dairy Heirs, Northern Sky) as Devon and Sadieh Rifai (The Humans, American Theater Company) as Vanessa.

The Nativity Variations is directed by Shelley Butler and features set designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Sara Ryung Clement, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, sound designer Sinan Refik Zafar, fight director Wesley T. Daniel with casting by Dale Brown Casting and stage manager Kira Neighbors.

How do you improve on the "greatest story ever told?" Comedic mayhem ensues in The Nativity Variations as small-town director Jules and her ragtag amateur theater company attempt to put their own spin on the traditional Christmas Nativity play. Out-of-control puppets, Shakespearean comedy and some "very creative" imaginations threaten to transform this holy night into a Waiting for Guffman-esque fiasco. You won't want to miss this outlandish World Premiere by Award-winning playwright Catherine Trieschmann and its unique take on art, community and the true meaning of the Holiday season.

The Nativity Variations is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Production with Executive Producer Judy Hansen with Associate Producers Catherine and Buddy Robinson.

The Nativity Variations runs November 16 - December 11, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.


