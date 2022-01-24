AS YOU LIKE IT With A Twist Announced At Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents William Shakespeare's As You Like It in a new adaptation by Daryl Cloran in the Quadracci Powerhouse, February 15 - March 20, 2022. The Beatles meet the Bard in this rollicking, celebratory musical take on William Shakespeare's As You Like It.

As You Like It was conceived by Daryl Cloran and the Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival. The cast features Morgan Matthew Bernhard ("The Deuce," HBO) as Assassin/Hymen, Lizzy Brooks (Storming Heaven, Playwrights Horizon) as Celia, Adam Wesley Brown (Macbeth, Chicago Shakespeare) as Touchstone, Tony Carter (A Midsummer Night's Dream, First Folio Theatre) as Oliver, Michael Dashefsky (As You Like It, Chicago Shakespeare) as Silvius, Savannah L. Jackson (Henry IV, Saratoga Shakespeare Co) as Rosalind, Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) as Phoebe/Eleanor Rigby, Trish LindstrÃ¶m (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Stratford Festival) as Jaques/Le Beau, Justin Gregory Lopez (Octet, Signature Theater) as Orlando, Kieran McCabe (Million Dollar Quartet, Marriott Theatre) as William/Jacques de Boys, Norman Moses (Junk, Milwaukee Rep) as Adam/Sir Oliver Martext, Sophie Murk (A Christmas Carol, Milwaukee Rep) as Audrey/Mother Russia, Don Noble (An American in Paris, National Tour) as Duke Senior/Duke Frederick, Kurt Schweitz ("Empire," FOX) as Assassin/Amiens, Nancy Voigts (Comedy of Errors, Chicago Shakespeare) as Corin/Duke's Assistant and Marquis Wood (Hairspray, Pittsburg Civic Light Opera) as Charles/Forest Lord.

As You Like It is adapted and directed by Daryl Cloran (Artistic Director of Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada) with music direction by Ben Elliott (Bard on the Beach), choreography and fight direction by Jonathan Hawley Purvis (St. Lawrence Shakespeare), set design by Pam Johnson (Bard on the Beach), costume design by Carmen Alatorre Barrera (Bard on the Beach), lighting design by Gerald King (Matilda the Musical, Citadel Theatre), sound design by J Jumbelic (Piano Men, Milwaukee Rep), voice and text coach Eva Breneman (Things I Know To Be True, Milwaukee Rep), McCorkle Casting and stage manager Kimberly Carolus.

As You Like It is Shakespeare with a twist. It's 1960s British Columbia and love is in the air as a handful of cross-dressing lovers lead to mistaken identities, hilarious mishaps and loads of laughs. Interwoven into Shakespeare's classic romantic comedy, the production features over 20 Beatles songs performed live including "She Loves You," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Let It Be."

As You Like It runs February 15 - March 20, 2022 in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

As You Like It is presented by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation and sponsored by Rockwell Automation with Executive Producers Melanie and Steve Booth and Associate Producers Bob Balderson, Suzy B. Ettinger Foundation, and The Molly and David Fritz Family.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.