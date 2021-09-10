15 High Schoolers Accepted Into Milwaukee Rep's PTI Program For The 2021/22 Season

Milwaukee Rep has announced the continuation of the Professional Training Institute (PTI), an advanced actor training program for students in 9-12 grade. The class of 2021/22 will consist of 15 students from 10 different high schools including: Gabriela Bastardo (Golda Meir HS), Alexa Crump (Milwaukee High School of the Arts), Jonathan Edwards (Rufus King HS), Terynn Erby-Walker (Golda Meir HS), Ana Gutierrez (Ronald Reagan HS), Liam Jeninga (Delavan Darien HS), Michael Loomans (Slinger HS), Krya Mathias (Kettle Moraine School for Art and Performances), Molly McVey (Nicolet HS), Costello Mylott (Rufus King HS), Angel Rivera (Pius XI HS), Yexuanj Rivera Melendez (Milwaukee High School of the Arts), Magdalyn Rowley-Lange (Ronald Reagan HS), Alexandria Woods (Rufus King HS), and Isabel Young (Walden III HS).

The 2021/22 PTI Ensemble were chosen out of hundreds of exceptional talented students from all across Milwaukee to receive free training over the course of the academic year. The students will gather throughout the school year to develop their talent and knowledge in the field of performance, ending the year with a capstone performance where they will be paid as professional actors.



