WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, Tower Of Power & More Coming To FIM Capitol Theatre

Tower of Power, Blind Boys of Alabama, Flint Symphony Orchestra, On Your Feet!, Diamond Rio, Two for the Show, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Everclear are all coming to FIM in March.

See full programming below!

Tower of Power

March 1 at FIM Capitol Theatre

For more than 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. The group recently released its 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater album. Tower of Power has numerous hit singles, and has backed legendary artists like Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt and countless others.

Blind Boys of Alabama with special guest Bobby Rush

March 8 at FIM Capitol Theatre

The five-time Grammy Award-winning Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Together for 70 years, this group of blind, African-American singers has been celebrated by The National Endowment for the Arts and the Recording Academy with Lifetime Achievement Awards and inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. In the early 1960s, the band sang at benefits for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and were a part of the soundtrack to the Civil Rights movement.

Flint Symphony Orchestra: Rossini, Paganini & Respighi

March 9 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

A musical journey brings listeners to Italy, known for its expressive, emotional and operatic classical music. This concert features violinist Ilya Kaler, considered one of the most outstanding personalities playing the violin today.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan

March 12-13 at FIM Whiting Auditorium

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true story of international sensations Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The musical features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark."

Diamond Rio

March 15 at FIM Capitol Theatre

The band's release of "Meet in The Middle" made it the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for its multi-week chart topper "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," crossover hit "One More Day," as well as timeless hits "Beautiful Mess," "Unbelievable," "I Believe," and many more.

Two for the Show: A Tribute to Bon Jovi & Journey

March 22 at FIM Capitol Theatre

FIM Capitol Theatre welcomes two world-class tribute acts in one package with Two for the Show: A Tribute to Bon Jovi & Journey. Fronted by Flint native and former Steppenwolf vocalist Danny Wilde, the act pays homage to platinum-selling recording artists and '80s rock sensations Bon Jovi and Journey.

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre's Who's Afraid of Viginia Woolf?

March 22-April 7 at FIM Elgood Theatre

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play by Edward Albee first staged in October 1962. It examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. The modern American classic stars Flint Rep Associate Artists Janet Haley and Rico Bruce Wade, veterans of the Flint theatre scene.

Everclear

March 23 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Everclear, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the '90s, has been together for more than three decades. Since forming in 1992, the Grammy-nominated band has released 11 studio albums, four of which are certified Gold or Platinum. They've sold more than 6 million records, and achieved a dozen Top 40 hits, including "Santa Monica," "Father of Mine," "I Will Buy You A New Life," "Wonderful" and "Everything To Everyone." One dollar from every ticket purchased for the band's concerts is donated to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society.

March 29 at FIM Capitol Theatre

Rock singer-songwriter David Cook had a meteoric rise to stardom following his American Idol season seven win. His many records are filled with chart-topping hit singles, such as "Light On," "The Time of My Life," and "Come Back to Me."