UNLOCKING DESIRE Film Project Event To Be Held At Scarab Club In Detroit

Join writer, director, producer Barbara Neri and the Unlocking Desire filmmakers on March 16th from 6-9 PM at the Scarab Club 217 Farnsworth in Detroit, Michigan. Preview scenes recently shot in Detroit on Belle Isle and Dubois Street scored by Nate Young Wolf Eyes. See the Unlocking Desire concept trailer. Experience the creative process of filmmaking.

Unlocking Desire is a drama, mystery LGBTQIA+ feature length film that tells the story of an institutionalized woman claiming to be Tennessee Williams' iconic heroine Blanche DuBois, who must unravel the tragic circumstances that brought her there. Unlocking Desire was originally Neri's play that premiered in Detroit in 2011. Neri's screen adaptation won best screenplay at the 2017 Marfa Film Festival.

Hear "Heavenly Grass," music by Paul Bowles and lyrics by Tennessee Williams, a beautiful new version recorded for the film with vocals by Ethan Daniel Davidson and instrumentals by Gretchen Gonzales Davidson, Warren Defever and Jordan Schug. Hear poetry from the screenplay, and verses from a 1976 poem Neri discovered by Tennessee Williams that in part inspired her to write Unlocking Desire.

Actors and Crew welcome! Get involved. Producers are seeking diversity behind the camera as well as in front of it. More at www.unlockingdesire.com.

Make a reservation for this free event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unlocking-desire-film-project-sneak-peak-tickets-841584681437?aff=oddtdtcreator.