Tipping Point Theatre to Present A VERY NORTHVILLE CHRISTMAS Beginning This Month

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) will continue its 16th theatrical season on November 29, 2023, with the Southeast Michigan premiere of A Very Northville Christmas by Robert Hawlmark and directed by Williamston Theatre's John Lepard. TPT's productions of vibrant, culturally significant, captivating theatrical offerings rank among some of the best professional performances offered in the state of Michigan.

A professional woman running in the fast lane of the big city corporate world journeys back to her hometown of Northville, Michigan, on a mission for her boss. When she runs into a handsome acquaintance from high school, she's forced to evaluate her life and priorities. Hot cocoa, light parades and romance collide. This side-splitting spoof is for every Hallmark movie lover, hater and everyone in between. It's full of small-town charm, big-city dreams, romance and family life all set in charming downtown Northville; a Hawlmark original.

“Right after the holidays last year, I was intensely planning Season 16, when I received a message from playwright Robert Hawlmark asking if I might be interested in his new play that he just adapted for Northville, Michigan,” said Julia Glander, TPT's producing artistic director. “I read the play and laughed out loud. Yes, I was interested. I also knew that it had had a very successful run at Williamston Theatre. I was sure Northville audiences would love it!”

“Audiences should expect to laugh uncontrollably,” states director John Lepard. “This play is special because it blends the heartwarming spirit of Hallmark movies with the ridiculous humor of plays like The 39 Steps and Irma Vep. Part of the fun for the audience is seeing if the actors can keep up with the split-second costume changes while staying in character. You never know what might happen on any given performance.”

Additionally, audiences can expect some special surprise cameo appearances by local businesses, their owners, and other local flair beloved by Northville residents.

TPT will host a very special opening night pre-glow reception on Saturday, December 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. in the lobby preceding the 6 p.m. performance. Holiday hors d'oeuvres, Christmas cookies, chai tea and wine will be provided free of charge to all patrons with tickets to the December 2nd performance.

A VERY NORTHVILLE CHRISTMAS CAST

George – Anthony Cason

Felice – Dani Cochrane

Multiple – Dave Davies

Multiple – Sonja Marquis

ABOUT JOHN LEPARD (DIRECTOR)

John Lepard is directing for the first time at Tipping Point Theatre, but you may remember him as an actor in Funnyman, Rounding Third, and This Wonderful Life. He is a co-founder of Williamston Theatre and has directed several plays there including The Hat Box, The Gin Game, The Nerd, and Talley's Folly. As an actor, Lepard has worked at most of the professional theaters in Michigan, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Fords Theatre D.C., Signature Theatre NYC, Hartford Stage, Nebraska Repertory Theatre and Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

REMAINING 2023-24 SEASON PRODUCTIONS



Visit the link below for exact performance dates and times.

A Very Northville Christmas: November 29 through December 23, 2023. Single tickets available for purchase now.

The Chinese Lady: February 7 through March 3, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on January 17, 2024.

The Squirrels: April 10 through May 5, 2024. Single tickets available beginning at 12 a.m. on March 13, 2024.

A musical (TBD): Details will be posted on our website as they develop.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for A Very Northville Christmas are available for purchase by visiting the link below, or by calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003. Discounts for seniors (62 and over), military and students are also available at the Box Office window located inside Tipping Point Theatre at 361 East Cady Street, Northville, MI 48167, or by phone at 248.347.0003.

Discounts for groups of 10+ are available for purchase by calling the Ticket Office at 248.347.0003 or at the Ticket Office window.

ABOUT TIPPING POINT THEATRE

Tipping Point Theatre (TPT) celebrates live theatre by producing a wide range of vibrant, diverse, thought-provoking programming, promoting local and upcoming artists, and providing arts educational outreach to the Northville community and southeast Michigan. Incorporated as a professional, non-profit 501(c)3 organization in the state of Michigan, TPT opened its doors in 2007 and operates under the direction of local artist Julia Glander, and is led by Board President Nannette Ret. TPT produces six main stage productions in a typical season in addition to special events and community education and outreach efforts, and operates out of its own 140-seat theatre in the heart of downtown Northville, MI. TPT is the recipient of over 35 regional theatre award nominations (with eight wins) and is generously supported by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, National Endowment for the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, and the MI Nonprofit Relief Fund.