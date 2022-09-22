The Ringwald Theatre to Present Stage Adaptation of MISERY by Stephen King in October

The Ringwald Theatre will present the stage adaptation of Stephen King's thriller Misery, playing at their Ferndale location inside Affirmations from October 7-31, 2022.

After an automobile accident, novelist Paul Sheldon meets his number one fan! Annie Wilkes is his nurse-and captor. Now, she wants Paul to write his greatest work...just for her, a new novel to correct her perceived misdeeds in his prior work. She has a lot of ways to spur him on; one is a needle, another is a sledgehammer. And if they don't work, she can get really nasty. Annie has Paul writing as if his life depended on it...and it does.

William Goldman, who wrote the screenplay for the 1990 film also adapted the play.

Misery is directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck and features Suzan M. Jacokes as Annie Wilkes and Joe Bailey as Paul Sheldon. Linda Rabin Hammell also appears as Buster. Stage Management is by Jasmine Rose.

Misery plays from October 7-31st and tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.

Masks are required for entry into the theatre.

The Ringwald opened 15 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy and became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include Puffs, Head Over Heels, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.

Misery CAST & CREW

Suzan M. Jacokes as Annie Wilkes

Joe Bailey as Paul Sheldon

Linda Rabin Hammell as Buster

Director Brandy Joe Plambeck

Stage Manager Jasmine Rose

Set Design Jake Turner

Costume Design Vince Kelley

Property Design Katy Schoetzow

Lighting and Sound Design Brandy Joe Plambeck