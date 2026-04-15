THE WONDER BREAD YEARS Starring Seinfeld Writer Pat Hazell is Coming to Wharton Center

A fresh and funny salute to Americana, The Wonder Bread Years starring former Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell is a fast-paced, funny production that walks the line between standup and theater.

The show will be presented at the Pasant Theatre on Thursday, May 14, 2026. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.



Audiences across the country are enjoying a show that not only restores a much-needed sense of wonder but leaves audiences laughing and savoring the past like never before. From sitting at the kids table to riding in the way, way back of the Country Squire Wagon, The Wonder Bread Years is a comic bullseye for Baby Boomers everywhere.



Pat Hazell is one of the original writers of NBC's Seinfeld, a The Tonight Show veteran, a critically acclaimed playwright, and contributing commentator to National Public Radio. His 35+ years as a writer, director, and producer have made him the go-to guy for custom theatrical entertainment.

