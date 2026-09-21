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THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE to Open at Farmington Players

Director J.R. Spaulding Jr. leads a cast including Jade Downey, Gary Weinstein, and Ericka Suszek at Farmington Players Barn Theater.

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THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE to Open at Farmington Players

The Farmington Players invite you to visit a sinister mansion with a dark past in the season-opener, The Haunting of Hill House. The story is adapted from the iconic 1959 gothic novel by Shirley Jackson.

It follows Dr. John Montague, an investigator of the supernatural, who brings a group of carefully chosen strangers to the notoriously haunted Hill House to gather scientific evidence of the paranormal.

As strange noises echo through the halls, doors lock on their own, and cold spots chill the air, the line blurs between psychological delusion and supernatural terror.

The show runs September 25 - October 10 at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. The cast and crew have poured their souls into unleashing an unforgettable theatrical haunt, weaving raw, live-performance tension that will grip you from the moment the house lights fade.

And the actors are quick to point out this isn't just a ghost story. 'It's a story about people, relationships, grief, fear, and what happens when you can't quite trust what you're experiencing,' says Ericka Suszek of Clarkston, who plays Theodora.

The cast features Russell Boyle as Dr. John Montaque, Jade Downey as Elenor Vance, Bonnie Fitch as Mrs. Dudley, Erica Suszek as Theodora, Ryan Scott Lax as Luke Sanderson, Mackenzie Conn as Mrs. Montague, and Gary Weinstein as Arthur Park. The crew includes J.R. Spaulding Jr. as director, Maureen Mansfield as assistant director/stage manager, and Laurel Stroud as producer.

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