THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE to Open at Farmington Players
Director J.R. Spaulding Jr. leads a cast including Jade Downey, Gary Weinstein, and Ericka Suszek at Farmington Players Barn Theater.
The Farmington Players invite you to visit a sinister mansion with a dark past in the season-opener, The Haunting of Hill House. The story is adapted from the iconic 1959 gothic novel by Shirley Jackson.
It follows Dr. John Montague, an investigator of the supernatural, who brings a group of carefully chosen strangers to the notoriously haunted Hill House to gather scientific evidence of the paranormal.
As strange noises echo through the halls, doors lock on their own, and cold spots chill the air, the line blurs between psychological delusion and supernatural terror.
The show runs September 25 - October 10 at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. The cast and crew have poured their souls into unleashing an unforgettable theatrical haunt, weaving raw, live-performance tension that will grip you from the moment the house lights fade.
And the actors are quick to point out this isn't just a ghost story. 'It's a story about people, relationships, grief, fear, and what happens when you can't quite trust what you're experiencing,' says Ericka Suszek of Clarkston, who plays Theodora.
The cast features Russell Boyle as Dr. John Montaque, Jade Downey as Elenor Vance, Bonnie Fitch as Mrs. Dudley, Erica Suszek as Theodora, Ryan Scott Lax as Luke Sanderson, Mackenzie Conn as Mrs. Montague, and Gary Weinstein as Arthur Park. The crew includes J.R. Spaulding Jr. as director, Maureen Mansfield as assistant director/stage manager, and Laurel Stroud as producer.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (9/18-10/04)
|
Come From Away
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
Time Passes: 8 Short Plays by Samuel Beckett
Arthur Miller Theatre (10/01-10/11)
|
Anything Goes
Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium (9/18-9/27)
|
Les Miserables
Grosse Pointe Theatre (9/18-10/11)
|
Mamma Mia!
Stranahan Theater (4/27-5/02)
|
Murakami by the Sea
Arthur Miller Theatre (4/08-4/11)
|
Les Misérables
Kalamazoo Civic Auditorium (4/30-5/16)
|
Skeleton Crew
Rosedale Community Players (10/09-10/24)
|
98th Annual Spring Dance Concert
The Hilberry Gateway (4/23-4/25)