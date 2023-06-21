THE FOOLERS, Curated By Penn & Teller, Comes To The Fisher Theatre in September

The performance is on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: RAGTIME at Flint Repertory Thetare Photo 3 Review: RAGTIME at Flint Repertory Thetare
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

THE FOOLERS, Curated By Penn & Teller, Comes To The Fisher Theatre in September

Curated and endorsed by the celebrated duo, Penn & Teller, The Foolers is a new interactive live production that brings four of the world's best illusionists together on stage for an interactive and irreverent evening of mind-bending magic. The Foolers, produced by Mills Entertainment, materializes at The Fisher Theatre for one show only Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

 

Regarded as some of television's trickiest magicians, the four featured illusionists - Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane Peterson, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso – achieved the difficult task of impressing Penn & Teller with their mystifying magic and hilarious comedic routines. Now they come together for one night only to bring their celebrated Las Vegas-caliber magic to live audiences across the country.

 

Tickets start at $50.50 (includes facility fee and parking in the Fisher Building Lot and Garage) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23 at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with the magicians will also be available.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is Now Playing at The Barn Theatre School Photo
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is Now Playing at The Barn Theatre School

The Barn Theatre School presents the Tony Award-winning musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, playing June 20 to July 2! This high voltage rock ‘n roll show will knock your socks off!

2
Broadways John McDaniel And Jessica Grové: One-Night-Only Cabaret At The Encore, Ju Photo
Broadway's John McDaniel And Jessica Grové: One-Night-Only Cabaret At The Encore, Juno 30

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced that renowned Broadway artists John McDaniel and Jessica Grové will take the stage for a one-night-only cabaret performance on June 30th. Audiences can expect a personable evening of music and conversation, showcasing the immense talent and artistry of these two extraordinary performers.

3
Artistic Director Allyson Paris Will Depart Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Photo
Artistic Director Allyson Paris Will Depart Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has announced that Artistic Director Allyson Paris will depart the organization later this summer to join the Arts and Humanities Department at Muskegon Community College (MCC) as full-time theater faculty.

4
Casting Crowns and Black Violin Come To Miller Auditorium Press Release Photo
Casting Crowns and Black Violin Come To Miller Auditorium Press Release

Two shows are going on sale Friday, June 23, 2023. Miller Auditorium has announced that tickets will soon be available for Casting Crowns 20th Anniversary Tour, and Black Violin: The Black Violin Experience Tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical Video Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'I'm a Dick' From LEWBERGER Musical
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 42nd Street
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (6/01-6/25)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Barn Theatre (8/15-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Noises Off
Meadow Brook Theatre (5/31-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pinocchio
The Sauk (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John McDaniel and Jessica Grové
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET
The Barn Theatre (6/20-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
The Sauk (7/27-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE GIFT
Barn Theatre (9/14-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Summer Theatre presents Nunsense II
Tibbits Opera House (6/15-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tibbits Summer Theatre presents “Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor”
Tibbits Opera House (7/27-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You