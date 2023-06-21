THE FOOLERS, Curated By Penn & Teller, Comes To The Fisher Theatre in September

The performance is on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.
Curated and endorsed by the celebrated duo, Penn & Teller, The Foolers is a new interactive live production that brings four of the world's best illusionists together on stage for an interactive and irreverent evening of mind-bending magic. The Foolers, produced by Mills Entertainment, materializes at The Fisher Theatre for one show only Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.
Regarded as some of television's trickiest magicians, the four featured illusionists - Alex Ramon, Jessica Jane Peterson, Matt Donnelly and Vinny Grosso – achieved the difficult task of impressing Penn & Teller with their mystifying magic and hilarious comedic routines. Now they come together for one night only to bring their celebrated Las Vegas-caliber magic to live audiences across the country.
Tickets start at $50.50 (includes facility fee and parking in the Fisher Building Lot and Garage) and will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23 at BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with the magicians will also be available.
