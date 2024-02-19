THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Will Be Performed by Rosedale Community Players

The Rosedale Community Players will perform a fundraising production of "The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)" by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. This fast-paced and witty performance will feature the talented trio of Daniel Croft, Ashley Croft, and Tommy Croft. Performances run March 1-2, 2024.

"The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged)" is a unique and hilarious rendition of all of Shakespeare's plays condensed into a single performance. From "Romeo and Juliet" to "Hamlet", this production promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for all Shakespeare enthusiasts and theatre lovers alike.

The Croft siblings are favorites of RCP patrons and have put this show together to help recover funds lost during the COVID shutdown. Their dynamic performances are sure to captivate audiences and bring Shakespeare's timeless tales to life in a fresh and engaging way.

The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group who produce a wide variety of plays each and every year and draws members and patrons from the entire Greater Metro Detroit Areas. We have been producing quality community theatre in the area since 1969.