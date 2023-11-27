Shadows of the 60s Brings A HOLIDAY TRIBUTE TO MOTOWN to FIM Capitol Theatre

Shadows of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown’s super groups with its “Holiday Tribute of Motown” show coming to FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. Dec. 14. This special and interactive production features big Motown hits as well as well-known Motown holiday tunes which makes for a fun and exciting experience for the whole family.

Founded by Dave Revels of The Drifters, Shadows of the 60s features musicians and singers who have played on Broadway and with other Motown legends.

Shadows of the 60s impressively recreates the music of Motown note for note and in the original keys, with original arrangements, costuming and choreography.

“Like us, we know you have treasured memories connected to each and every hit by the legendary artists of Motown. We strive to invoke that moment when the original artist performed their hits for the first time, live and in person. It's all about that unforgettably exhilarating experience. Flint, Michigan, we are thrilled to now, finally, be able to bring the spirit of Motown to you," says Revels.

Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, by calling (810) 237-7333 or at FIM Ticket Center box office locations at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.