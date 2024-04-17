SILENT SKY Comes to Stagecrafters in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stagecrafters at the Baldwin Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Silent Sky, running from May 3rd to May 12th on the 2nd Stage.

Based on the true story of early 20th century female “computers” at Harvard Observatory, Silent Sky is a true story about one woman’s passion for the stars. Astonishing discoveries await Henrietta Leavitt as she maps distant stars in galaxies beyond our own. But the year is 1900 and this brilliant, headstrong pioneer must struggle for recognition among her male peers. In this exquisite blend of science, history, family ties, and fragile love, Silent Sky tenderly reminds us of what makes life under the vast sky so beautiful and timeless.

"I have long been fascinated by stories of the overlooked and forgotten," says director John Rutherford, reflecting on the motivation behind choosing Silent Sky. "I am a lover of history and how people have existed in our world and have made a major impact, but are often neglected or simply unknown. Henrietta Leavitt is one of those people."

Leavitt's groundbreaking work as a female astronomer in the early 20th century laid the foundation for much of modern astronomy. Despite her profound contributions, her name is still unknown to many. "She is perhaps one of the most important early pioneers in astronomy who is all but forgotten," Rutherford emphasizes.

The script of Silent Sky particularly resonated with Rutherford, who describes it as "perhaps one of the most perfect plays I have ever read." With its blend of intelligence, humor, tenderness, heartbreak, and hope, the play offers a poignant portrayal of Leavitt's life and her quest to understand the universe amidst personal and societal challenges.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing world, Silent Sky invites audiences to witness the triumphs and tribulations of a remarkable woman who dared to reach for the stars.