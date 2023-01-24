Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rock Band Kansas Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Saturday, June 17

The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.

Jan. 24, 2023 Â 
Rock Band Kansas Comes To The Fisher Theatre On Saturday, June 17

America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be touring 50 select North American cities to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary. KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band's illustrious history. The tour will showcase two hours of hits, fan favorites, and deep cuts rarely performed live.

KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour - Another Fork in the Road is scheduled to premiere on June 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA and conclude on January 28, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Tickets for the Saturday, June 17th, 7:30 p.m. performance of KANSAS at the Fisher Theatre will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. KANSAS fan club followers can also purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, January 26 at 10:00 p.m. local time. In 1973, the "garage band" from Topeka was discovered by Wally Gold, signed by Don Kirshner, and released their debut album in 1974.

KANSAS has gone on to compile a catalogue that includes sixteen studio albums and five live albums. KANSAS has produced eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums (Leftoverture, Point of Know Return, Best of KANSAS), one platinum live album (Two for the Show), one quadruple-Platinum single 'Carry On Wayward Son,' and another triple-Platinum single 'Dust in the Wind.' Most recently, KANSAS has released two Billboard charting albums with 2016's The Prelude Implicit and 2020's The Absence of Presence.

"Our entire career has been a winding journey," comments KANSAS guitarist and original member Richard Williams. "Whether it's been the 'original' lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90's and 'dinosaur bands' losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent 'rebirth' and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road."

To further celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary, InsideOutMusic has released Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of KANSAS. The 3-CD career-spanning collection features carefully selected tracks from across KANSAS's sizable discography. It also includes a new version of the song 'Can I Tell You.' Originally released on their 1974 debut album, the song is updated by the current lineup. Another Fork in the Road - 50 Years of KANSAS is available now. Fans can order it here - https://kansas.lnk.to/AnotherForkInTheRoad-50YearsOfKansas.

"I'm incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour," adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. "I tell people I'm not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS, but also some songs that haven't been performed live in decades."

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to perform in front of large and enthusiastic audiences. KANSAS is set to perform its "KANSAS Classics" set during concert dates in March, April, and May of 2023.

For more information on KANSAS and the Another Fork in the Road - 50th Anniversary Tour please visit: www.kansasband.com www.facebook.com/kansasband www.twitter.com/kansasband www.instagram.com/kansasband www.youtube.com/kansas KANSAS comes to the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49 (includes facility & parking fee) and go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, BroadwayInDetroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre Box Office

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or "third party" ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway In Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.




BOOK OF MORMON to Offer Ticket Lottery at Miller Auditorium Photo
BOOK OF MORMON to Offer Ticket Lottery at Miller Auditorium
THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nineÂ Tony AwardsÂ including Best Musical, has announced a lotteryÂ ticket policy in Kalamazoo, MI playing atÂ Miller Auditorium, Jan. 27 â€“ 28, 2023. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25Â each.Â 
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Photo
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Literature's greatest love story shines in the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice, presented by the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) Feb. 10-26, at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA. Â 
Gildas Laughfest Announces Artists For 2023 Festival Photo
Gilda's Laughfest Announces Artists For 2023 Festival
Gilda's LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, today announced artists participating during the 2023 festival coming up March 8-12 including Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, the Clean Comedy Showcase, D.J. Demers, Daphnique Springs, and Mike Vecchione.
Jazz Legend Kahil ElZabar Returns To The Encore Next Month Photo
Jazz Legend Kahil El'Zabar Returns To The Encore Next Month
The incomparable Kahil El'ZabarÂ and his award-winningÂ Ethnic Heritage EnsembleÂ are returning to The Encore, this time bringing a unique Modern Exploration of the American Songbook. El'Zabar's ensemble last appeared on The Encore's Maas stage one year ago withÂ Modern Jazz Meets Musical Theatre, which was met with great enthusiasm and acclaim.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


BOOK OF MORMON to Offer Ticket Lottery at Miller AuditoriumBOOK OF MORMON to Offer Ticket Lottery at Miller Auditorium
January 21, 2023

THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of nineÂ Tony AwardsÂ including Best Musical, has announced a lotteryÂ ticket policy in Kalamazoo, MI playing atÂ Miller Auditorium, Jan. 27 â€“ 28, 2023. A limited number of tickets will be available at $25Â each.Â 
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICEDetroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
January 20, 2023

Literature's greatest love story shines in the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice, presented by the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) Feb. 10-26, at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA. Â 
Gilda's Laughfest Announces Artists For 2023 FestivalGilda's Laughfest Announces Artists For 2023 Festival
January 18, 2023

Gilda's LaughFest, presented by Gun Lake Casino, today announced artists participating during the 2023 festival coming up March 8-12 including Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, the Clean Comedy Showcase, D.J. Demers, Daphnique Springs, and Mike Vecchione.
Jazz Legend Kahil El'Zabar Returns To The Encore Next MonthJazz Legend Kahil El'Zabar Returns To The Encore Next Month
January 18, 2023

The incomparable Kahil El'ZabarÂ and his award-winningÂ Ethnic Heritage EnsembleÂ are returning to The Encore, this time bringing a unique Modern Exploration of the American Songbook. El'Zabar's ensemble last appeared on The Encore's Maas stage one year ago withÂ Modern Jazz Meets Musical Theatre, which was met with great enthusiasm and acclaim.Â 
Disney's ALADDIN Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in MayDisney's ALADDIN Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in May
January 18, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction ofÂ Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway In Detroit announced today that tickets for the Detroit return engagement ofÂ Disneyâ€™sÂ AladdinÂ will go on sale to the public on Friday, February 3 at 10:00 a.m.
share