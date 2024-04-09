ROUTE 66 Revue Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ring in Spring with a musical road trip from Chicago to California through 34 songs from the 50s and 60s. From “King of the Road” to “The Little Old Lady from Pasadena” and, of course, “Route 66", it’s a great time to get your kicks.

The musical revue Route 66, by Roger Bean, runs April 24 through May 19, 2024, at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester.

“People are going to know a bunch of the songs and be bopping along,” Travis Walter, MBT artistic director. “Roger Bean does a great job of bundling these familiar songs into shows our audiences love.”

The cast for Route 66 includes Tanner Callicutt, Mike Dinneen, Luke Hodgson, and Conor McShane.

Route 66 is directed by Travis W. Walter with choreography by Debbie Williams. Scenic design is by Brian Kessler, costume design by Karen Kangas-Preston, lighting design by Scott Ross, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager and Lee Cleaveland is the assistant stage manager.

The band is led by musical director Stacy White on keyboard and includes Jackson Stone on bass and Louis Jones III on drums.

Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing. Route 66 is suggested for audience members middle school and up.

Route 66 is made possible through the generous support of The Michigan Arts and Cultural Council, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Fred A. and Barbara M. Erb Family Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and the Meadow Brook Theatre Guild.