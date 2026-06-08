Quota Foundation Of Genesee County Awards $5,000 Grant To FIM Flint School Of Performing Arts

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The FIM Flint School of Performing Arts (FSPA) received a $5,000 grant from the Quota Foundation of Genesee County to support its Seeing Stars Tuition Assistance program for the 2026-27 season, expanding access to high-quality performing arts experiences and instruction for students of all ages.﻿

The grant will help remove financial barriers to arts education opportunities that foster creativity, confidence, self-expression and personal growth among participating students.﻿

"We are grateful to the Quota Foundation of Genesee County for its investment in the young people we serve," said Davin Pierson Torre, director of FSPA and VP of performing arts instruction. "Programs like Seeing Stars help ensure that every child has the opportunity to discover their voice, develop new skills and experience the transformative power of the arts." ﻿

Founded in 1919, Quota International is dedicated to serving disadvantaged women and children and supporting individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. Through fundraising and community service efforts, Quota clubs provide assistance to thousands of residents each year. The Quota Club of Flint was established in 1944 and has a long history of supporting organizations that strengthen the Genesee County community. ﻿

“The performing arts play a vital role in the lives of young people, helping them to find their voices and enhance their confidence,” said Susan Schneberger, chair of the Quota Service Committee. “Access to high-quality arts instruction can change the trajectory of a child's life.” ﻿

Seeing Stars Tuition Assistance is available to families year-round with demonstrated financial need. Registration for the FSPA summer term has begun, and awarded funds can be used toward private lessons, classes and summer camps. For more information, email fspa@thefim.org, or call the FSPA office at 810-238-1350 x3. ﻿



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