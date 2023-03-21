Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Ant Presents NEW DELUX STUPOR - A CELEBRATION OF BAD IDEAS!

Performances are March 24-25.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Come experience a staged reading of best stories from Steve Hughes's new book, NEW DELUX STUPOR-A CELEBRATION OF BAD IDEAS! Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25 at Planet Ant. The book features seven out-of-print issues from the longest-running zine in Detroit, written between the years of 2006-2007 when many zine writers had quit producing print media in favor of blogging.

This two-night performance is the first of its kind, you will get a firsthand account into this world of creativity and alternative media, where punk rock is a physical act of making. Every show features something new and exciting as Steve Hughes takes you through some of his most beloved real-life stories. Get lost in his unique tales and come away feeling inspired by his passion for creating art that was born out of rebellion.

With the switch to blogs and digital media, many zine writers had stopped producing physical print media. But this event is bringing back the tenacity and spirit of DIY print media in a celebration of bad ideas that will provide an exciting and unique experience for audiences. Steve will be on hand with limited copies of the book, NEW DELUX STUPOR: A CELEBRATION OF BAD IDEAS, available for only $10. Attendees will be treated to a roller coaster ride through stories about love, radical politics, art, heartache, sex, and experimental literature in this performance.

Tickets are available through for $15, or at the door for $20. Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience something truly unique. So come join us at Planet Ant Detroit on March 24 & 25 at 8 PM, as we dive into a world of offbeat humor and inventive storytelling with NEW DELUX STUPOR: A CELEBRATION OF BAD IDEAS live as we celebrate bad ideas together!




