Planet Ant Presents FOOL SCHOOL CLOWN CABARET
Those who are interested in learning more can attend a clowning method workshop on February 4th.
Planet Ant Presents, Fool School Clown Cabaret on February 3, 2023 at 8 pm at the Ant Hall. This one-hour cabaret will feature the work of Fool School clown students and their instructor, Rose Carver. Those who are interested in learning more can attend a clowning method workshop on February 4th, which will introduce students to Carver's method and her upcoming six-week clown course starting in March at Planet Ant.
Instructor Rose Carver is passionate about the transformative powers of the clown. After six years studying a European style of clowning called "Nouveau Clown," Carver decided to design a course to share in with her community. The cabaret is the final performance of Carver's first crop of clown students.
"Clowning is a birthright, and silliness and play is neglected in American society," Carver said. "I guide students through discovering their own unique clown within themselves. It is a boundless storytelling technique and a beautiful process of vulnerability."
Carver fell in love with the clown after participating in a clown masterclass in France, and subsequently began studying under the close mentorship of American clown, Jango Edwards.
Carver has learned from many other clown masters including: Slava Polunin (Slava's Snowshow), David Shiner (Cirque Due Soleil), Claudia Cantone (Drassanes Barcelona), Grada Preskens (Friend's Roadshow), and Ira Seidenstein (Ringling Brothers). She currently performs locally as a clown in her performance art/punk rock band "BURN mARALAGO."
Dates/Times:
Clown Cabaret: February 3, 2023, 8 pm
Clown Workshop: February 4, 2023, 12 pm
Doors open at 7:30 pm, and the performance begins promptly at 8:00 pm.
Location
Ant Hall (Planet Ant Theatre)
2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck.