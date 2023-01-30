Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Ant Presents FOOL SCHOOL CLOWN CABARET

Those who are interested in learning more can attend a clowning method workshop on February 4th.

Jan. 30, 2023  
Planet Ant Presents, Fool School Clown Cabaret on February 3, 2023 at 8 pm at the Ant Hall. This one-hour cabaret will feature the work of Fool School clown students and their instructor, Rose Carver. Those who are interested in learning more can attend a clowning method workshop on February 4th, which will introduce students to Carver's method and her upcoming six-week clown course starting in March at Planet Ant.

Instructor Rose Carver is passionate about the transformative powers of the clown. After six years studying a European style of clowning called "Nouveau Clown," Carver decided to design a course to share in with her community. The cabaret is the final performance of Carver's first crop of clown students.

"Clowning is a birthright, and silliness and play is neglected in American society," Carver said. "I guide students through discovering their own unique clown within themselves. It is a boundless storytelling technique and a beautiful process of vulnerability."

Carver fell in love with the clown after participating in a clown masterclass in France, and subsequently began studying under the close mentorship of American clown, Jango Edwards.

Carver has learned from many other clown masters including: Slava Polunin (Slava's Snowshow), David Shiner (Cirque Due Soleil), Claudia Cantone (Drassanes Barcelona), Grada Preskens (Friend's Roadshow), and Ira Seidenstein (Ringling Brothers). She currently performs locally as a clown in her performance art/punk rock band "BURN mARALAGO."

Dates/Times:

Clown Cabaret: February 3, 2023, 8 pm

Clown Workshop: February 4, 2023, 12 pm

Doors open at 7:30 pm, and the performance begins promptly at 8:00 pm.

Location

Ant Hall (Planet Ant Theatre)

2320 Caniff St, Hamtramck.




