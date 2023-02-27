Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore

Once on This Island opened last weekend at The Encore Musical Theatre Company to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response! The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune.

The production also stars Christina (Chrissy T.) Turner as Asaka, Marcus Calderon as Papa Ge, Dante Murray as Agwe and Aurora Penepacker as Erzulie, with Mike Sandusky and Briana Hall (Ton Ton Julian and Mama Euralie), Cali Hill (Andrea), Jason Rodriguez (Daniel), David Magumba (Armand, Gatekeeper, Daniel's Father), Lizzie Dziku (Little Ti Moune), Jeremiah Porter (Ensemble), and Nataki Rennie (Ensemble/Asst. Choreographer). Director/Choreographer is Natalie Kaye Clater (Hamilton).

Costumes are by Marilee Dechart and props by Anne Donevan, with sound design by Chris Goosman. Music direction is by Frank E. Pitts. Production Stage Manager is Kathryn McIntyre, assisted by Jada McCarthy.

Sponsored by Stephen & Marci Feinberg and Judith Manocherian, LLC and performed in The Maas MainStage at The Encore. Once On This Island has a limited run, until March 12. "Get your tickets while they are still available and take the family."

Purchase tickets by visiting theencoretheatre.org, or calling 734-268-6200 during box office hours (Tues - Fri: 10AM - 2PM and 2 hours prior to all performances). Tickets start at $35 and $20 student rush tickets are available prior to every performance.

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker