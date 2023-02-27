Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore

The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Once on This Island opened last weekend at The Encore Musical Theatre Company to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response! The production stars newcomer Leah Wilson as Ti Moune.

The production also stars Christina (Chrissy T.) Turner as Asaka, Marcus Calderon as Papa Ge, Dante Murray as Agwe and Aurora Penepacker as Erzulie, with Mike Sandusky and Briana Hall (Ton Ton Julian and Mama Euralie), Cali Hill (Andrea), Jason Rodriguez (Daniel), David Magumba (Armand, Gatekeeper, Daniel's Father), Lizzie Dziku (Little Ti Moune), Jeremiah Porter (Ensemble), and Nataki Rennie (Ensemble/Asst. Choreographer). Director/Choreographer is Natalie Kaye Clater (Hamilton).

Costumes are by Marilee Dechart and props by Anne Donevan, with sound design by Chris Goosman. Music direction is by Frank E. Pitts. Production Stage Manager is Kathryn McIntyre, assisted by Jada McCarthy.

Sponsored by Stephen & Marci Feinberg and Judith Manocherian, LLC and performed in The Maas MainStage at The Encore. Once On This Island has a limited run, until March 12. "Get your tickets while they are still available and take the family."

Purchase tickets by visiting theencoretheatre.org, or calling 734-268-6200 during box office hours (Tues - Fri: 10AM - 2PM and 2 hours prior to all performances). Tickets start at $35 and $20 student rush tickets are available prior to every performance.

Photo Credit: Michele Anliker

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson and Company

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Cali Hill

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Cali Hill

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Mike Sandusky, Leah Wilson, Nataki Rennie, Aurora Penepacker, Jason Rodriguez

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Mike Sandusky, Leah Wilson, Nataki Rennie, Aurora Penepacker, Jason Rodriguez

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Nataki Rennie and the company of Once on This Island

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Bryana Hall, Nataki Rennie, Leah Wilson and Lizzie Dziku

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Nataki Rennie, Leah Wilson, Lizzie Dziku

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson and David Magumba

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Dante Murray

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson and Christina Turner

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
David Magumba and Bryana Hall

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Marcus Calderon

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Aurora Penepacker

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson and Jason Rodriguez

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson and Jason Rodriguez

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson and Jason Rodriguez

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson, Jason Rodriguez and Cali Hill

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Bryana Hall and Lizzie Dziku

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Jeremiah Porter, Nataki Rennie, Leah Wilson. Photo by Michele Anliker

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson and Christina Turner

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Jason Rodriguez, Leah Wilson, Christina Turner

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Jason Rodriguez

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Jason Rodriguez and Leah Wilson

Photos: First Look At ONCE ON THIS ISLAND On The Maas MainStage at The Encore
Leah Wilson, Jason Rodriguez and Cali Hill




TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Sprin Photo
TRANSFERS Michigan Professional Premiere to be Presented at Detroit Rep Theatre This Spring
Detroit Repertory Theatre's 66th Anniversary Season will continue with the another Michigan Professional Premiere, Transfers written by award winning playwright Lucy Thurber.
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month Photo
Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month
Highly acclaimed Country music group Lonestar will perform its melodic favorites at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 18.
Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month Photo
Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month
Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre in downtown Williamston, will present the Michigan Premiere of Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at noon.
Good Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This March Photo
Good Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This March
Good Ground, the Detroit-based house and techno record label, returns to Planet Ant to present Hamburgerland, a fast-food-themed dance party on March 4, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 

More Hot Stories For You


Country Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next MonthCountry Music Group Lonestar is Coming to Flint Next Month
February 27, 2023

Highly acclaimed Country music group Lonestar will perform its melodic favorites at the FIM Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. on March 18.
Williamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next MonthWilliamston Theatre to Present MRS. HARRISON Beginning Next Month
February 26, 2023

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre in downtown Williamston, will present the Michigan Premiere of Mrs. Harrison by R. Eric Thomas. Performances begin Thursday, March 23 and run through Sunday, April 23. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 28 at noon.
Good Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This MarchGood Ground Presents HAMBURGERLAND This March
February 24, 2023

Good Ground, the Detroit-based house and techno record label, returns to Planet Ant to present Hamburgerland, a fast-food-themed dance party on March 4, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. 
A Conversation With Dr. Khalilah Ali Comes To Kalamazoo's Miller AuditoriumA Conversation With Dr. Khalilah Ali Comes To Kalamazoo's Miller Auditorium
February 23, 2023

Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali is an actor, martial artist, author, motivational speaker, aviator, and film producer. She is also known for being the former wife of boxer Muhammad Ali.
Midnight Garden Presents FAN FICTION LEGENDS at Planet AntMidnight Garden Presents FAN FICTION LEGENDS at Planet Ant
February 22, 2023

Planet Ant and Midnight Garden Present an evening of classic Burlesque and aerial acts in Fan Fiction Legends on March 12, 2023. The show will bring favorite moments from movies, TV shows, comic books, and even an urban legend to the stage.
share