Photos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS STORY at The Encore Musical Theatre Company, Directed By Broadway's Dan Cooney

The show stars Cooney's son, 11-year-old rising star, Gavin Cooney, as well as Broadway's Jessica Grové as Mother, as well as local star David Moan as The Old Man.

Dec. 02, 2022  

A Christmas Story: The Musical opened last week at The Encore Musical Theatre Company in Dexter, Michigan. Directed by Broadway alum, Dan Cooney, it stars Cooney's son, 11-year-old rising star, Gavin Cooney, as well as Broadway's Jessica Grové as Mother, as well as local star David Moan as The Old Man, and W4 Country radio personality, Bubba (Brian Cowan) as the narrator.

Get a first look at photos below!

The show, based on the popular 1983 movie, was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The story takes place in 1940s Indiana where young Ralphie Parker dreams of the ideal holiday gift - a Red Ryder® Carbine Action BB Gun - despite Mother's warning that "you'll shoot your eye out!" With a book by Joseph Robinette, this hilarious and touching family musical boasts a score by University of Michigan alumns Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriting team behind the Tony Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, the Oscar-winning La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

Photo credit: John White/Jen Doom

Jessica Grov, Cora Steiger, David Moan and Gavin Cooney

Brian Cowan

Gavin Cooney

Jessica Grov

David Moan

Gavin Cooney, Cora Steiger and Jessica Grov

Brian Cowan

Alley Ellis

Vaan Otto and Alley Ellis

Cora Steiger

Gavin Cooney

Stephanie Ainsworth

Gavin Cooney and Mitchell J. Hardy

Cora Steiger and Gavin Cooney

Brian Cowan, Gavin Cooney and Jessica Grov

Jessica Grov , David Moan, Cora Steiger and Gavin Cooney




