Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Northern Town Parodies' IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! To Debut On YouTube Next Month

"It's Alive: On Stage!" is a comedy one-act musical that is a rip on classic monster films and coming-of-age movies.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Northern Town Parodies' IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! To Debut On YouTube Next Month

It's Alive! IT'S ALIIVVEEEE!

Northern Town Parodies' newest production is coming to their youtube channel after an Ann Arbor debut! Fresh off their Chicago production of "The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody!", Northern Town Parodies is back in the mitten with their first fully original show. "It's Alive: On Stage!" is a comedy one-act musical that is a rip on classic monster films and coming-of-age movies. The story follows five teens sentenced to a fate worse than death... nighttime detention....Together, they must sing for their lives and face off against an army of school teachers turned monsters, all while coming to understand one another's differences.

The show played four performances at Theatre Nova in Downtown Ann Arbor.

You can check out the trailer for the production at the link below! The show premieres on YouTube on February 3rd, 2023 at 8 pm EST!

"It's Alive: On Stage!" features a book by Jack Doyle & Nina Groll, and Music & Lyrics by Josh Moore. It stars Cassie Bergen, Kennedy Danner, Macy Goller, Nina Groll, Jeffrey Hoang, Rhea Isaac, and Josh Moore.

Northern Town Parodies

@northerntownparodies



Oakland University Winter Theatre Season To Feature Three Shows At Pontiac Venues Photo
Oakland University Winter Theatre Season To Feature Three Shows At Pontiac Venues
The city of Pontiac, Mich. is the place to be this winter, as Oakland University's Department of Theatre will present three shows at two of the city's premiere entertainment venues - the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, and the Pontiac Little Art Theatre.
STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN Comes to the Encore Next Week Photo
STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN Comes to the Encore Next Week
What better way to kick off the New Year than with your favorite classic rock tunes? From Aerosmith's “Dream On” and Journey's “Don't Stop Believin',” to Deep Purple's “Smoke on the Water” and Foreigner's “Cold as Ice”, you'll want to pull on your bell bottoms for this rollicking trip down memory lane.
Matrix Theatre Company & Break The Chain Theatre Company Present the World Premiere of Photo
Matrix Theatre Company & Break The Chain Theatre Company Present the World Premiere of THE R&J PROJECT
Matrix Theatre Company presents its second 2022-2023 Mainstage Theatre production, the world premiere of the R&J Project, by local playwright Craig Ester, in partnership with Break the Chain Theatre Company, opening February 10th and running through February 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM.
Broadway In Detroit Announces FUNNY GIRL As Seventh Show In 2023-24 Subscription Season Photo
Broadway In Detroit Announces FUNNY GIRL As Seventh Show In 2023-24 Subscription Season
Broadway in Detroit has announced that FUNNY GIRL is the highly anticipated seventh show in its 2023-24 Season. This is the first US national tour of FUNNY GIRL and its first time coming to Detroit.

More Hot Stories For You


Northern Town Parodies' IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! To Debut On YouTube Next MonthNorthern Town Parodies' IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! To Debut On YouTube Next Month
January 11, 2023

Northern Town Parodies' newest production is coming to their youtube channel after an Ann Arbor debut! Fresh off their Chicago production of 'The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody!', Northern Town Parodies is back in the mitten with their first fully original show.
Oakland University Winter Theatre Season To Feature Three Shows At Pontiac VenuesOakland University Winter Theatre Season To Feature Three Shows At Pontiac Venues
January 11, 2023

The city of Pontiac, Mich. is the place to be this winter, as Oakland University's Department of Theatre will present three shows at two of the city's premiere entertainment venues - the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts, and the Pontiac Little Art Theatre.
STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN Comes to the Encore Next WeekSTAIRWAY TO HEAVEN Comes to the Encore Next Week
January 11, 2023

What better way to kick off the New Year than with your favorite classic rock tunes? From Aerosmith's “Dream On” and Journey's “Don't Stop Believin',” to Deep Purple's “Smoke on the Water” and Foreigner's “Cold as Ice”, you'll want to pull on your bell bottoms for this rollicking trip down memory lane.
Matrix Theatre Company & Break The Chain Theatre Company Present the World Premiere of THE R&J PROJECTMatrix Theatre Company & Break The Chain Theatre Company Present the World Premiere of THE R&J PROJECT
January 11, 2023

Matrix Theatre Company presents its second 2022-2023 Mainstage Theatre production, the world premiere of the R&J Project, by local playwright Craig Ester, in partnership with Break the Chain Theatre Company, opening February 10th and running through February 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 3PM.
Broadway In Detroit Announces FUNNY GIRL As Seventh Show In 2023-24 Subscription SeasonBroadway In Detroit Announces FUNNY GIRL As Seventh Show In 2023-24 Subscription Season
January 10, 2023

Broadway in Detroit has announced that FUNNY GIRL is the highly anticipated seventh show in its 2023-24 Season. This is the first US national tour of FUNNY GIRL and its first time coming to Detroit.
share