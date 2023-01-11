Northern Town Parodies' IT'S ALIVE: ON STAGE! To Debut On YouTube Next Month

It's Alive! IT'S ALIIVVEEEE!

Northern Town Parodies' newest production is coming to their youtube channel after an Ann Arbor debut! Fresh off their Chicago production of "The Unauthorized Peter Johnson Parody!", Northern Town Parodies is back in the mitten with their first fully original show. "It's Alive: On Stage!" is a comedy one-act musical that is a rip on classic monster films and coming-of-age movies. The story follows five teens sentenced to a fate worse than death... nighttime detention....Together, they must sing for their lives and face off against an army of school teachers turned monsters, all while coming to understand one another's differences.

The show played four performances at Theatre Nova in Downtown Ann Arbor.

You can check out the trailer for the production at the link below! The show premieres on YouTube on February 3rd, 2023 at 8 pm EST!

"It's Alive: On Stage!" features a book by Jack Doyle & Nina Groll, and Music & Lyrics by Josh Moore. It stars Cassie Bergen, Kennedy Danner, Macy Goller, Nina Groll, Jeffrey Hoang, Rhea Isaac, and Josh Moore.

Northern Town Parodies

@northerntownparodies