Miller Auditorium is Launching Black Friday Through Cyber Monday Sale  

Miller Auditorium is offerin amazing savings again this year with our annual Black Friday sale—and this year, the sale will continue through Cyber Monday, Nov. 27. Beginning Friday, Nov. 24 at 12:01 a.m. tickets for most remaining Zhang Financial Broadway in West Michigan and PNC Spotlight Series performances will be two for $80 or two for $50.

Give the gift of entertainment this holiday season with this not-to-be-missed sale. Visit millerauditorium.com beginning Nov. 24 through Nov. 27 to take advantage of this annual sale. Miller Auditorium's Box Office will be open Monday, Nov. 27 from Noon to 6 p.m. when orders may be placed in-person or by phone at (269) 387-2300 and (800) 228-9858.

Black Friday through Cyber Monday prices are valid for tickets in sections PL2 and PL3, unless noted below. Offer valid only on remaining seats. Not valid on previous purchases and may not be combined with other offers.

*PL3 only for Come From Away

**PL3-5 for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert





Two for $80 tickets

A Magical Cirque Christmas: Dec. 6 - 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Embrace the holiday spirit with A Magical Cirque Christmas, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music. Celebrate the magic of the season with the entire family at A Magical Cirque Christmas.

Jagged Little Pill: Jan. 16 - 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE—everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show— is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. This electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family “vaults the audience to its collective feet” (The Guardian). “Redemptive, rousing and real, Jagged Little Pill stands alongside the original musicals that have sustained the best hopes of Broadway,” (The New York Times).

Come From Away: Jan. 30 - 31 at 7:30 p.m.*

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!”

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert: Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 3 at 2 p.m.**

Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok, and magic mirrors in high definition while a live orchestra performs John Williams' iconic score. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again. Momentous scenes from the film play on a giant screen in high-definition while John Williams' unforgettable score is performed by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan: Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent—and each other—to become an international sensation: Emilio and Gloria Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring “IT'S A HIT!” and The New York Times cheering, “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!” On Your Feet! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don't Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Disney Princess: The Concert: March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

For generations, the music of Disney's princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, these beloved songs come alive on stage with a host of Broadway and television stars in Disney Princess: The Concert. Your every dream will come true as larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic, while these powerhouse stars sing your favorite princess, hero and (yes!) villain songs, and share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

My Fair Lady: March 10 at 3 p.m.

From Lincoln Center Theater comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Director Bartlett Sher's glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn't it be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady”.

Jesus Christ Superstar: March 26 - 27 at 7:30 p.m.

This production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don't Know How to Love Him”, “Gethsemane”, and “Superstar”.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee: May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Sixteen-time Grammy Award–winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster joins forces with acclaimed singer and television/Broadway star Katharine McPhee to bring their show on the road. This intimate show with the powerhouse duo will be packed with Foster's hits, featuring music from artists including Chicago, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé, and McPhee's biggest songs from American Idol, Smash, and Waitress—plus some of their personal favorites!

Annie: May 6 at 7 p.m.

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Two for $50 tickets

A Carpenters Christmas: Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

While the Carpenters are known for over a dozen chart-topping hits and memorable songs of the 70s, they also won over fans with their Christmas celebrations. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece band are dedicated to re-creating the true sound and unforgettable Christmas songs of the Carpenters in a holiday concert, A Carpenters Christmas.

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Twenty |The Tour: Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Ruben & Clay are thrilled to reunite twenty years after captivating audiences during their historic run on the second season of Fox's American Idol in 2003. Both plucked from relative obscurity, the unlikely pair quickly became audience favorites instrumental in helping propel Idol to the top of the Nielsen ratings, nearly tripling the viewership of the previous season, and securing its place as one of the most consequential TV series in American history.

Napoleon Dynamite: Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The beloved indie classic Napoleon Dynamite was made almost 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts. Appealing to the inner teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly, the dialogue makes Napoleon Dynamite one of the most quoted movies of our time. Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh—and laugh hard—over and over again.

Drum TAO 30th Anniversary: The TAO 夢幻響: March 17 at 3 p.m.

The TAO 夢幻響 is the latest production from Drum Tao, internationally acclaimed percussion artists. Drum TAO's modern, high-energy performances showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming have transfixed audiences worldwide. Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography, and innovative visuals, the performers of The TAO 夢幻響 create an energetic and unforgettable production.

Omnium Circus: April 6 at 2 p.m.

Omnium Circus is a world-renowned comprehensively inclusive circus company bringing excitement, thrills, and joy to people of all ages as only a circus can! Step into a world of all things possible where we discover the power, the passion, and the perseverance of the human spirit within each of us!

Dinosaur World Live: April 20 at 2 p.m.

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World Live in this roar-some interactive show for all the family. Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child's favorite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, a Giraffatitan, a Microraptor and a Segnosaurus!

RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES: May 14 at 7:30 p.m.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary Fab Four. With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits.

At a Glance:

What: Miller Auditorium's Black Friday through Cyber Monday Sale

When: Friday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 27, 2023

Where: Three ways to purchase tickets

Online at millerauditorium.com

In person at the Miller Ticket Office on Nov. 27

By phone at (269) 387-2300 or (800) 228-9858 on Nov. 27

How Much: Tickets are two for $80 or two for $50. Some restrictions apply. For more information on Miller Auditorium's 2023-24 Season, please visit millerauditorium.com