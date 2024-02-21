MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More Set for Broadway In Detroit 2024-25 Subscription Season

Broadway in Detroit has revealed its 2024-25 Subscription Season with seven shows coming to the Fisher Theatre and Detroit Opera House.



Kicking off the season in the fall is the Tony Award Winning, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at the Detroit Opera House. The remining six shows will perform at the Fisher Theatre, starting with the spectacular Grammy Award winning musical, SOME LIKE IT HOT. Following SOME LIKE IT HOT is the multi-Tony Award-winning look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson in MJ and then to finish up the year, the inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir; A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL arrives for the holidays. To bring in the new year, Broadway In Detroit will present the timely Tony Award winning Best Musical Revival PARADE. Following up with KIMBERLY AKIMBO, the most Tony Award-winning best musical of the season. And finally the incredible new revival of THE WIZ coming to the Fisher Theatre June of 2025.



The 2024-25 Broadway In Detroit Season Includes:



Please note that all show dates may be subject to change.





“We are so excited to announce Broadway In Detroit’s 2024-25 Subscription season,” states Jamie Budgett, Broadway In Detroit’s General Manager. “Subscribers will no doubt be dancing in their seats and dazzled by the spectacular productions coming to Detroit. As always, our subscribers will have the opportunity to guarantee themselves seven incredible nights out, experiencing the very best of Broadway and we invite you all to join us for this must-see season as it is certainly not one to be missed!”



Amazing benefits of being a Broadway In Detroit Subscriber include always getting the best seats in the house at the best prices, prior to any show’s public on sale. Subscribers have the same seats for each show, get priority access to buy additional tickets for season shows and extra attractions, and enjoy full exchange privileges at no charge. If a subscriber is unable to attend their purchased date, they have up to 15 other performances they can exchange into. Parking at the Fisher Theatre is included in the subscription price and only subscribers have an opportunity to pre-purchase discounted parking for Broadway in Detroit events at the Detroit Opera House.



Current season subscribers are able to renew for the 2024-25 Subscription Season now. New subscriptions will be available for purchase beginning April 1. More information on becoming a Broadway In Detroit subscriber is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 887-1256.



Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.



Extra attractions not included with the season subscription will be announced at a later date.



Broadway In Detroit 2024-25 Subscription Shows:



MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards—including Best Musical!



Set in Paris 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of Bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub. When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub’s host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and the Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants...including Satine.



SOME LIKE IT HOT - Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.



Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



MJ

Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Detroit in MJ, the multi Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its Detroit premiere at the Fisher Theater.



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL

THE SONGS YOU KNOW. THE TRUE STORY YOU’VE NEVER HEARD — UNTIL NOW.



Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chartbusting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 140 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond’s story was made to shine on Broadway, where the biggest stars tell their story.



PARADE

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical.



Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.



PARADE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL.



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush...and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.



THE WIZ

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.



This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice—this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!



For more information, please visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com