MATERIAL ADVANTAGE Comes to the Matrix Theatre in March

Detroit local playwright Sean Paraventi will bring his latest comedy, Material Advantage, to the Matrix Theatre in March. The play is all about family – although the family at its center is anything but traditional. Performances run March 8, 2024 – March 24, 2024.

“Coming from a very nuclear family, I have always been fascinated by non-traditional families,” says Paraventi. “I am grateful that I was able to explore that through these characters. In my various experiences and in everyday life, I come across a wide array of people, which certainly is a tremendous gift for a playwright. My goal as a writer is always to give a voice to these characters.”

Those characters include Bear and Little Mamma, recovering drug addicts. Paraventi brings his trademark street-smart humor to their efforts to forge a new life and deal with an unexpected curve that comes their way – one that threatens to upend both Bear’s sobriety and his attempt to put his troubled past behind him and carve out a normal existence. Little Mamma, Bear’s hilariously barb-tongued girlfriend, is a truth-teller who accepts him as he is but keeps him grounded in reality. As you follow these two on their journey – one full of twists, turns, and laughs - Paraventi believes that you can and will fall in love with them.

Material Advantage is a gutsy, heartfelt comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Metro Detroiters will enjoy the many local references Paraventi has sprinkled throughout the script. Note: the play does contain strong language.

Material Advantage is directed by Cassandra Svacha. The cast includes local theatre stalwarts Drew Parker, Meredith Parker, C.J. Williams, Chis Jacob, and Paraventi himself. The play runs from March 9, 2024, through March 24, 2024, at the Matrix Theatre, 2730 Bagley Street in Detroit. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.