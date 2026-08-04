LIVERPOOL LEGENDS to Bring Beatles Tribute Show to Paw Paw

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Grammy-nominated Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends will bring The Complete Beatles Experience to Warner Vineyards in Paw Paw, Michigan, for one night only on Saturday, August 22.

Presented by Louise Harrison, sister of the late Beatles guitarist George Harrison, Liverpool Legends recreates the music, energy, and evolution of one of the most influential bands in music history through live performance, authentic costumes, vintage instruments, and period-perfect staging.

Handpicked by Louise Harrison herself, the internationally acclaimed quartet takes audiences on a musical journey spanning The Beatles' legendary career, from the early days of "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand" through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and later classics including "Come Together," "Here Comes the Sun," and "Hey Jude."

Narrated by Louise Harrison, who played an important role in supporting The Beatles during their early years, the production combines faithful musical performances with dazzling visuals, vintage instruments, and uncanny recreations of the band's signature mannerisms to create an immersive concert experience.

Liverpool Legends has earned international recognition for its performances, including a Grammy nomination for Fab Fan Memories – The Beatles Bond. The group has performed to sold-out audiences in more than 20 countries, headlined concerts at the Rose Bowl before 68,000 fans and at Carnegie Hall, appeared at Liverpool's famed Cavern Club, and recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

The production has also received Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice Award, placing it among the top 10 percent of attractions worldwide. Additionally, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer personally selected the group to portray The Beatles.

Liverpool Legends will perform Saturday, August 22, at 8 p.m. at Warner Vineyards, located at 706 South Kalamazoo Street in Paw Paw, Michigan.

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