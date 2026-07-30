Midland Center for the Arts to Open 2026/27 School Field Trip Bookings

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Midland Center for the Arts is inviting teachers and educators to awaken creativity in their classrooms with 2026/27 field trip opportunities, including hands-on museum field trips, student matinee performances and classroom workshops designed to bring learning to life.

Bookings for 2026/27 school experiences open Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. With curriculum-aligned programs for preschool through 12th grade, educators can connect students to live performance, science, art, history, music, culture and hands-on discovery through meaningful experiences beyond the classroom.

This season's field trip opportunities include visits inside the newly reimagined museum, beginning in January 2027, where students can explore interactive exhibits focused on creativity, materials, innovation and problem-solving. Museum field trips connect to social studies, science, art and theatre, with experiences designed for a wide range of grade levels.

The 2026/27 Student Matinee Series features four live performances, including CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG: THE MUSICAL, KATE THE CHEMIST, CIRQUE KALABANTE and ADA TWIST, SCIENTIST & FRIENDS. These performances connect to classroom topics including language arts, STEM, music, dance, world culture, communication and social studies.

Educators can also extend the experience with add-on museum workshops, traveling classroom workshops and limited in-classroom opportunities paired to select student matinees. Workshops are designed to reinforce key concepts through hands-on learning and exploration.

Museum visits and student matinee experiences are $6 per person for students and adults. Field trip scholarships are available to cover up to 50% of student matinee tickets or museum admission costs, and bus grants are available to help qualifying schools offset transportation expenses.

Bookings open Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. at midlandcenter.org/educators. Educators are encouraged to book early, especially for programs taking place January through May, which are peak months for school experiences.

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