Hart Entertainment Produces ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - A Christmas Musical Experience With A Detroit Vibe

The show will premiere at prominent Detroit locations including Detroit's Garden Theater on December 6-9 and the Music Hall on December 15, 2023.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 1 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
New Musical MARIAN Holds Residency at The University of Michigan This Month Photo 2 New Musical MARIAN Holds Residency at The University of Michigan This Month
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 4 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests

Hart Entertainment Produces ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - A Christmas Musical Experience With A Detroit Vibe

Hart Entertainment, L3C with GhostLight Creative Productions, Inc launches a new Christmas musical with a Detroit vibe. One Sleepy Night - Detroit will premiere at prominent Detroit locations including Detroit's Garden Theater on December 6-9 and the Music Hall on December 15, 2023.

The story centers around Grandpa Benny Wilson, a retiree struggling with his life and his wife, LaToya, who discovers their granddaughter, Shantelle, doesn't know the story of Christmas. Through the magic of his telescope, the characters in this modern-day story become figures in the ancient story. Grandpa Benny becomes Kaspar, the head Wise Man. Grandma LaToya becomes Mrs. K. And Shantelle becomes the Boss Shepherd of her three older brothers.

Through a series of mishaps, all roads eventually lead to Bethlehem where a glorious discovery is made at the manger. The scene changes back to the modern story where insights from the ancient journey-and in a check-out line-reunite Benny and LaToya and with them the whole family in joy and love all late One Sleepy Night.

Music director and Co-Composer, Red Campbell, and Director, Co-Producer and Co-Writer, John Sloan III, will lead in bringing this performance to life.

It features 16 original songs, a 20-person cast, as well as dynamic, original choreography by Carollette Phillips.

Jonathan Jones plays Grandpa Benny Wilson, Val Ward as Grandma LaToya, Kristian Fountain as Mary, X Alexander as Joseph, Madison Coates as Jophiel the Angel of the Lord Trainee, and Kenny Watson, as Gabriel.

One Sleepy Night - Detroit will provide a toe-tapping, wonder-filled evening of Christmas joy and entertainment. Whether you're seeking a fun event to attend with your children, an incredible night of music, or a reminder of what it means to believe, One Sleepy Night - Detroit will be the perfect Christmas experience for you.

Hurry and get your tickets now at Click Here

Then get ready to celebrate this holiday season - Detroit style.

It will be GLORIOUS!

One Sleepy Night - Detroit leadership team also includes Carol Hart Executive Producer; R. Tyrone Kelsey, Managing Producer; Pastor James C. Jones, Co-Producer, Church Engagement; Khary Frazier, Co-Producer, Community Engagement; Donald S. Hart, Co-writer, Co-Lyricist, Contributing Composer and Lead Producer.

Updates, news, and additional information can be found on our Facebook page at One Sleepy Night - Detroit and at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Is Coming To The Fisher Thea Photo
ALL THINGS EQUAL - THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in April

All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is coming to the Fisher Theatre. Get ready for an inspiring and thought-provoking show about the iconic Supreme Court Justice.

2
Miller Auditorium is Launching Black Friday Through Cyber Monday Sale   Photo
Miller Auditorium is Launching Black Friday Through Cyber Monday Sale  

Don't miss out on Miller Auditorium's annual Black Friday sale! Save on tickets for the remaining shows in the 2023-24 Season. Sale continues through Cyber Monday. Visit millerauditorium.com for more details.

3
JINGLE BABS Comes to The Ringwald Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
JINGLE BABS Comes to The Ringwald Theatre This Holiday Season

The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations in Ferndale will premiere its newest holiday concoction Jingle Babs by Vince Kelley.

4
A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December Photo
A NICE FAMILY CHRISTMAS Comes to The Farmington Players Barn in December

The Farmington Players Barn is serving up holiday cheer this season with A Nice Family Christmas, by Phil Olson.  The comedy opens Friday, December 1st in Farmington Hills, and promises to be a fun evening for families and friends.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Video
Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Michigan A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)Tracker
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee in Michigan An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Miller Auditorium (5/03-5/03)
On Your Feet! in Michigan On Your Feet!
Frauenthal Center (2/25-2/25)
Hadestown in Michigan Hadestown
Stranahan Theater (2/20-2/25)
Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0 in Michigan Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/02-5/05)
Native Gardens in Michigan Native Gardens
Meadow Brook Theatre (3/20-4/14)
Funny Girl in Michigan Funny Girl
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (2/06-2/11)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Michigan Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
SpongeBob SquarePants in Michigan SpongeBob SquarePants
Western Michigan University Theatre (4/05-4/14)
Omnium Circus in Michigan Omnium Circus
Miller Auditorium (4/06-4/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You