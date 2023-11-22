Hart Entertainment Produces ONE SLEEPY NIGHT - A Christmas Musical Experience With A Detroit Vibe

Hart Entertainment, L3C with GhostLight Creative Productions, Inc launches a new Christmas musical with a Detroit vibe. One Sleepy Night - Detroit will premiere at prominent Detroit locations including Detroit's Garden Theater on December 6-9 and the Music Hall on December 15, 2023.

The story centers around Grandpa Benny Wilson, a retiree struggling with his life and his wife, LaToya, who discovers their granddaughter, Shantelle, doesn't know the story of Christmas. Through the magic of his telescope, the characters in this modern-day story become figures in the ancient story. Grandpa Benny becomes Kaspar, the head Wise Man. Grandma LaToya becomes Mrs. K. And Shantelle becomes the Boss Shepherd of her three older brothers.

Through a series of mishaps, all roads eventually lead to Bethlehem where a glorious discovery is made at the manger. The scene changes back to the modern story where insights from the ancient journey-and in a check-out line-reunite Benny and LaToya and with them the whole family in joy and love all late One Sleepy Night.

Music director and Co-Composer, Red Campbell, and Director, Co-Producer and Co-Writer, John Sloan III, will lead in bringing this performance to life.

It features 16 original songs, a 20-person cast, as well as dynamic, original choreography by Carollette Phillips.

Jonathan Jones plays Grandpa Benny Wilson, Val Ward as Grandma LaToya, Kristian Fountain as Mary, X Alexander as Joseph, Madison Coates as Jophiel the Angel of the Lord Trainee, and Kenny Watson, as Gabriel.

One Sleepy Night - Detroit will provide a toe-tapping, wonder-filled evening of Christmas joy and entertainment. Whether you're seeking a fun event to attend with your children, an incredible night of music, or a reminder of what it means to believe, One Sleepy Night - Detroit will be the perfect Christmas experience for you.

Hurry and get your tickets now at Click Here

Then get ready to celebrate this holiday season - Detroit style.

It will be GLORIOUS!

One Sleepy Night - Detroit leadership team also includes Carol Hart Executive Producer; R. Tyrone Kelsey, Managing Producer; Pastor James C. Jones, Co-Producer, Church Engagement; Khary Frazier, Co-Producer, Community Engagement; Donald S. Hart, Co-writer, Co-Lyricist, Contributing Composer and Lead Producer.

Updates, news, and additional information can be found on our Facebook page at One Sleepy Night - Detroit and at Click Here.