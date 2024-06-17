Gregory Porter Comes to Detroit This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Gregory Porter will stop at the Detroit Opera House on December 12 as part of his 2024 Holiday Tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Detroit Opera House box office & the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Gregory Porter released his first-ever Christmas album titled “Christmas Wish” last year as a tribute to his favorite time of year and to music legends including Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald, Marvin Gaye, Dinah Washington and Nat King Cole. Backed by his long-time band and produced by repeat collaborator Troy Miller, the album features inspired interpretations of carols, standards, and soulful sixties deep-cuts including “Silent Night,” “Little Drummer Boy,” Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes,” Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas,” and Frank Loesser’s “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?,” which features a special guest appearance by GRAMMY-winning vocalist Samara Joy. In addition to Christmas classics, Porter has added three original tracks to the album, including the first single “Everything’s Not Lost.”

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Gregory Porter began singing in small jazz clubs in San Diego while attending San Diego State University. Eventually Porter moved to New York City to pursue music full-time and his career began to ascend with the release of his first two albums - “Water” (2010) and “Be Good” (2012) - both of which received GRAMMY nominations. In 2013, he released his breakout Blue Note debut “Liquid Spirit,” which quickly grew into a global phenomenon, selling more than one million albums and earning Porter his first GRAMMY Award with NPR declaring him “America’s Next Great Jazz Singer.” His 2016 follow-up “Take Me To The Alley” won Porter his second GRAMMY for Best Vocal Jazz Album and firmly established him as his generation’s most soulful jazz singer-songwriter. In 2017, Porter released the heartfelt tribute album “Nat King Cole & Me,” and in 2020, returned to his original songwriting on the uplifting “ALL RISE,” both of which received GRAMMY nominations. His 2021 release “Still Rising” featured new songs, covers, duets, and a selection of his much-loved favorite songs.

Gregory Porter is coming to the Detroit Opera House Thursday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $53.50 and will go on sale Friday, June 21. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com at 10:00 a.m. and in person at the Detroit Opera House box office & the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

