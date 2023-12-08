Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards

Grand Rapids Symphony President & CEO Keith C. Elder Included in Top 30 Professionals 

grand rapids symphony president named in top 30 professionals

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 3 Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday
BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards December 5th Standings; MARY POPPINS Leads Best Musical! Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Michigan Awards December 5th Standings; MARY POPPINS Leads Best Musical!

Grand Rapids Symphony President & CEO Keith C. Elder Included in Top 30 Professionals 

Grand Rapids Symphony President & CEO Keith C. Elder Included in Top 30 Professionals 

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced that President and CEO, Keith C. Elder, has been named in Musical America's esteemed Top 30 Professionals  of the Year! This special report profiles the top professionals nationwide in the classical music industry. 

“Being featured in Music America's Top 30 Professionals of the Year is an honor and testament to the  collective passion and dedication of the entire Grand Rapids Symphony family,” said Elder. “It is a  recognition that underscores the enduring power of music to inspire and connect us all. The Grand  Rapids Symphony's significance in our community lies not only in its exceptional artistic achievements  but also in its ability to enrich lives. I am committed to ensuring we continue to provide transformative  musical experiences for our audiences and contribute positively to the cultural fabric of the city.” 

Congratulations to Keith and the other honorees who have worked hard to keep classical music in the  forefront and relevant for the audiences of today and tomorrow. To read the profile on Keith, as well as  the other awardees, please find the link the full Musical America article HERE. 

Organized in 1930, the Grand Rapids Symphony is nationally recognized for the quality of its concerts,  the breadth of its educational programs, and the innovation of its initiatives to support diversity, equity  and inclusion as well as to serve the wider community in non-traditional settings. Led by Music Director  Marcelo Lehninger, Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt, and Assistant Conductor Duo Shen, West  Michigan's largest performing arts organization is affiliated with the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus,  the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony, and the biennial Grand Rapids Bach Festival. GRS collaborates  annually with Opera Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Ballet and biennially with the Gilmore Keyboard  Festival in Kalamazoo. 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Michigan

1
Mandy Patinkin To Perform At The Michigan Theater in February Photo
Mandy Patinkin To Perform At The Michigan Theater in February

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: BEING ALIVE comes to the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, MI. Don't miss this electrifying evening of Broadway and classic American tunes performed by the acclaimed actor and singer Mandy Patinkin. Get your tickets now!

2
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Brings Holiday Fun To FIM Whiting Auditorium Photo
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Brings Holiday Fun To FIM Whiting Auditorium

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”, the classic animated television special, comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation at FIM Whiting Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. Patrons also have a chance to be part of a special “Peanuts Gang.”

3
THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in March Photo
THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF GEORGE MICHAEL is Coming to the Fisher Theatre in March

Due to popular demand, Ruckus Entertainment today announced The Life and Music of George Michael will return to the road for a U.S. tour in 2024. The brand new concert-style show chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans while capturing the performance and sound of the musical sensation with concert style staging and lighting.

4
Electric Forest Unveils Initial Music Lineup For 2024 Edition Photo
Electric Forest Unveils Initial Music Lineup For 2024 Edition

Electric Forest announces initial music lineup for its 2024 edition, featuring a diverse range of artists from electronic music to jam bands. The festival promises a unique immersive experience centered around community, creation, and inclusion.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Video
First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Michigan SHOWS
A Christmas Carol in Michigan A Christmas Carol
Meadow Brook Theatre (11/17-12/24)Tracker
Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson in Michigan Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson
The Inspired Acting Company (12/01-12/17)Tracker PHOTOS
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Michigan My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Whiting Auditorium (12/13-12/13)
Come From Away in Michigan Come From Away
Miller Auditorium (1/30-1/31)
Irving Berlin's White Christmas in Michigan Irving Berlin's White Christmas
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (11/30-12/17)PHOTOS
Disney Princess: The Concert in Michigan Disney Princess: The Concert
Miller Auditorium (3/09-3/09)
Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0 in Michigan Tribute: Classic Rock 2.0
The Encore Musical Theatre Company (5/02-5/05)
Frozen in Michigan Frozen
Stranahan Theater (4/10-4/20)
Moulin Rouge! in Michigan Moulin Rouge!
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (4/02-4/14)
Mandy Patinkin in Concert in Michigan Mandy Patinkin in Concert
Michigan Theater (2/06-2/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You