Grand Rapids Symphony President & CEO Keith C. Elder Included in Top 30 Professionals 

The Grand Rapids Symphony has announced that President and CEO, Keith C. Elder, has been named in Musical America's esteemed Top 30 Professionals of the Year! This special report profiles the top professionals nationwide in the classical music industry.

“Being featured in Music America's Top 30 Professionals of the Year is an honor and testament to the collective passion and dedication of the entire Grand Rapids Symphony family,” said Elder. “It is a recognition that underscores the enduring power of music to inspire and connect us all. The Grand Rapids Symphony's significance in our community lies not only in its exceptional artistic achievements but also in its ability to enrich lives. I am committed to ensuring we continue to provide transformative musical experiences for our audiences and contribute positively to the cultural fabric of the city.”

Congratulations to Keith and the other honorees who have worked hard to keep classical music in the forefront and relevant for the audiences of today and tomorrow. To read the profile on Keith, as well as the other awardees, please find the link the full Musical America article HERE.

Organized in 1930, the Grand Rapids Symphony is nationally recognized for the quality of its concerts, the breadth of its educational programs, and the innovation of its initiatives to support diversity, equity and inclusion as well as to serve the wider community in non-traditional settings. Led by Music Director Marcelo Lehninger, Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt, and Assistant Conductor Duo Shen, West Michigan's largest performing arts organization is affiliated with the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus, the Grand Rapids Youth Symphony, and the biennial Grand Rapids Bach Festival. GRS collaborates annually with Opera Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Ballet and biennially with the Gilmore Keyboard Festival in Kalamazoo.