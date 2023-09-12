Get Discounted Student/Educator Rush Tickets For FUNNY GIRL in Grand Rapids

Broadway Grand Rapids has announced $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of Click Here. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person. All tickets are subject to availability. Rush tickets may be purchased in-person two hours before the show when the box office opens at DeVos Performance Hall Box Office at 303 Monroe Ave NW in Grand Rapids. FUNNY GIRL will be on stage at DeVos Performance Hall from September 19-24, 2023.

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this love letter to the theatre is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.