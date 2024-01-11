Face Off Theatre Company Performs GOODNIGHT TYLER This Month

Face Off Theatre Company kicks off its ninth season with the contemporary play Goodnight Tyler by award-winning, Philadelphia-based playwright B.J. Tindal.

Goodnight Tyler is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. When Shana, a local college student, shows up at the house with an old jacket of his, Tyler quickly loses control over the narrative of his life. Now left behind, the five people most important to Tyler struggle to learn how to love each other.

In a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy, Tyler comes face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

The production features a cast with actors both familiar and new to Kalamazoo stages and stars Jared Pittman as Tyler, Jonathan Townley as Davis, Shannon Hill as Chelsea and features Aija Hodges as Shana, Brenda Earvin as Fannie, and August Gallagher as Drew. The production team includes

Goodnight Tyler runs across two weekends: Friday, January 19 and Saturday, January 20 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, January 27 at 7:30pm and Sunday, January 28 at 2:00pm.

Face Off Theatre Company continues its mission to ensure live theatre is accessible to all. Therefore, tickets are on a pay-what-you-wish model. Tickets are available for purchase atClick Here or at the theatre box office by calling 269-250-6984, Monday through Friday 10am to 6pm and beginning one hour prior to curtain time. Performances are at The Jolliffe Theatre at The Epic Center 359 South Kalamazoo Mall, Second Floor, Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Face Off Theatre Company and this production of Goodnight Tyler are made possible thanks to the generosity of The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, The Dorothy U Dalton Foundation, Irving S. Gilmore Foundation, and the Kalamazoo Community Foundation.