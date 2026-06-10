FIDDLER ON THE ROOF At The Encore Musical Theatre Company To Host Sensory Friendly Performance

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The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced their event, A Thoroughly Friendly Day at The Encore, a special sensory-friendly performance of the beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof.

Taking place on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:00 PM, this inclusive performance is designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities, neurodivergent conditions, dementia, and other special needs.

Set in the small village of Anatevka, Fiddler on the Roof follows Tevye, a hardworking milkman, as he navigates family, faith, tradition, and change. Featuring unforgettable songs including "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," and "Matchmaker," the Tony Award-winning musical has been captivating audiences for generations.

This special performance will be presented with adjustments designed to create a more comfortable theatre experience. Modifications include softened lighting and sound levels, open doors to the theatre, designated quiet spaces, and the freedom to move about as needed during the performance. Audience members and caregivers are encouraged to enjoy the show in whatever way feels most comfortable.

"Theatre should be for everyone," said Producing Artistic Director Dan Cooney. "We're proud to offer a performance that allows more people to experience the joy, music, and powerful storytelling of Fiddler on the Roof in a setting designed to meet their needs. This beautiful story about family, community, and resilience resonates across generations, and we're honored to share it with an even broader audience."

Supported by generous donors and community partners committed to accessibility and inclusion, A Thoroughly Friendly Day reflects The Encore's ongoing commitment to welcoming all members of the community to experience professional musical theatre.

The special performance is sponsored by Dan Chapman, The Kitchen at Jolly Pumpkin, The Willows at Mill Creek, Anne & Sean Donevan, Marilee & John Dechart, Busch's Fresh Food Market, GreenRoomX, and is further supported by a grant from the Dexter Community Fund.

This event is in partnership with Dementia Friendly Saline, T. Wall Foundation, Alzheimer's Association, Disability Network, Saint Louis Center, and Therapaws of Michigan.

The performance will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, doors open at 1:00p, show at 2:00 PM at The Encore Musical Theatre Company located at 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI. Tickets are $20, available through The Encore Box Office at 734-268-6200.

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