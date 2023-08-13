ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT to Open at Ridgedale Players in September

Ridgedale Players Community Theatre will present Escanaba in Da Moonlight by Jeff Daniels from September 15 through October 1.

A man and his son's are on the eve of Deer Hunting season and must contend with the fact that their eldest son has cursed the family by never having bagged a buck! A funny, relatable story of a son who is plagued with being a "Buckless Yooper" at the Soady Family's Deer camp in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. He is forced to deal with his competitive brother, his pushy father and two other comical players. Jeff Daniels has expertly portrayed life in the UP and the personalities that make up this unique environment.

Ridgedale Players Community Theatre is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that seeks to support the arts and access to entertainment for patrons in the Southeast Michigan area.

The cast includes Nick Szczerba of Trenton (Albert Soady), Connor McNamara of Pontiac (Remnar Soady), Mitch Conte of Fraser (Reuben Soady) Andrea McDonald of Rochester Hills (Wolf Moon Dance Soady), Ken Swiantek of Ferndale (Ranger Tom Treado), and Kevin Curtis of Ray (Jimmer Negamanee).

Location: 205 West Long Lake Road, Troy, MI 48098

Dates: September 15-October 1. Fri/Sat 8 PM Eastern Time, Sundays 2PM Eastern Time

Tickets are $16 Seniors/$18 Adults +$2 svc fee per ticket. Click Here