Detroit Repertory Theatre Starts 68th Season With World Premiere of ALAMO SHOES

The Detroit Repertory Theatre will kick off its 68th season with a World Premiere, Alamo Shoes, written by Detroit native playwright, Steven Simoncic. The season opens with a champagne celebration following the first performance on November 1, 2024. The show runs until December 22, 2024 with four performances each weekend, Fridays at 8PM, Saturdays at 3PM & 8PM, and Sundays at 2PM.

Alamo Shoes follows the staff of a shoe store in Detroit after a terrible thing has happened. And now the sales team, a proper group of misfits and outcasts, must learn how to survive and make sense of their new normal as they struggle with life, death, rebirth and the essential importance of clinging to, at least, some version of the truth. Comedic musings break up the heavy moments of this story and audiences will be both entertained and moved.

The Detroit Repertory Theatre welcomes returning actors Antoine McKay and Stacey Herring, and Detroit Rep newcomers, Ana Gómez, Joseph Kolinski, Byron Keys, Jo Jackson, and John Alexander Hatcher.

A skilled team of designers, stage managers, and directors bring this show to life. The production is directed by Repertory veteran, Jeff Nahan.

Steven Simoncic's plays have received productions, readings and workshops at The Goodman Theatre, The Detroit Repertory Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Victory Gardens, Chicago Dramatists, The Second City, 16th Street Theatre, Stageplays Theatre New York, and Soho Theatre London. His play, Heat Wave, received a critically acclaimed production at Steppenwolf Theatre's Garage Rep Series, and his play, Toxic Donut, won the NAAA Playwriting Festival where it received a production at the Wright Theatre at The London Central School for Dramatics. Once Upon a Time in Detroit, was selected as a semi-finalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, and The Space Behind Your Heart, was selected as a finalist for the Heideman Award from The Actors Theatre of Louisville. His play, Ghost Gardens, received a critically acclaimed production with The Detroit Repertory Theatre, and was a semi-finalist for the Global Age Project at Aurora Theatre. Steven's play about gentrification in America, Broken Fences, received a series of productions across the US including in NY, Chicago, and LA. The play was highly recommended by the LA Examiner, named a “Top Rated play in LA” by Theatre in LA, and named a “Top 10 Production in Los Angeles” by Stage Raw. Broken Fences also won a NAACP Theatre Award, was featured in The Chicago Tribune's annual Best of Chicago list, and was selected as a finalist for the Woodward/Newman Drama Award. Steven holds BBA from the University of Michigan, an MFA in Literary Fiction from Warren Wilson, and an MLA from the University of Chicago.

Join us for this must-see production. Tickets to Alamo Shoes can be purchased online at www.DetroitRepTheatre.com or by calling the box office at 313-868-1347. General admission tickets are $30, advance tickets $25, and the Detroit Rep offers numerous options for ticket subscriptions and group discounts.

The Theatre's kitchen and thirty-foot bar open one hour before each performance for theatre-goers to enjoy.

