Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

DETROIT -- Literature’s greatest love story shines in the Jane Austen classic Pride and Prejudice, presented by the Detroit Mercy Theatre Company (DMTC) Feb. 10-26, at the Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit’s Boll Family YMCA.

The effervescent adaptation from Kate Hamill follows outspoken Lizzy Bennet who is determined never to marry, despite mounting pressure from society and family. But when the handsome and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn, Lizzy is forced to take a second look at the man she judged so quickly.

“Our production of Pride and Prejudice will make you believe in love again, with a lot of laughs along the way,” says Managing Director Greg Grobis. “Our student actors have embraced the story and style of this charming adaptation. This is a show you are not going to want to miss.”

University of Detroit Mercy faculty and cast member Andrew Papa adds, “What makes this script so dynamic and exciting is its accessibility.” Papa joins the cast in the double role of Miss Caroline Bingley and Mr. Collins, and serves as the production’s dialect coach. “Pride and Prejudice can be seen as stuffy or, at its worst, a museum piece. But not with this adaptation,” Papa said. “While remaining absolutely true to the story and its universal appeal and style, this adaptation takes a fresh spin on the characters and their stories, showing them in a light that is bound to connect with contemporary audiences today.”

“The ensemble is as much a part of the story as Lizzy and Darcy,” said director Sarah Hawkins Rusk, whose professional credits include Open Book Theatre Company, Tipping Point Theatre, and the Michigan Opera Theatre's Children's Chorus. “Our student actors are playing multiple roles (some with extremely fast quick changes) so we get to meet the full cast of characters working to bring our two lovers together. Additionally, there is a lot of playfulness with gender roles and gender presentation that works to highlight a more feminist view of Regency times, when society didn’t give women many options.”

Pride and Prejudice runs nine performances Feb. 10-26 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside the Boll Family YMCA at 1401 Broadway in Detroit. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270.

The performances on Sunday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 25 will be followed by the Detroit Theatre Discussion Project. On Feb. 12, the talkback will be led by University of Detroit Mercy Associate Professor of English Mary-Catherine Harrison, and will discuss Austen’s feminist legacy. On Feb. 25, costume historian Katherine Stefl will lead participants through the secret language of fans and how they were used to relay messages, attract attention and communicate desires. For more information on special events, visit udmercy.edu/life/theatre.

The DTMC Ticket Office is open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Individual ticket prices are $25 for adults, $18 for seniors and Detroit Mercy faculty and staff, $10 for veterans and $10 for students with valid ID. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To schedule your group, contact Sarah Rusk at 313-993-3273.

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

February 10 | Opening Night Reception & Celebration: Post-show reception to celebrate opening night. Sponsored by Thomas E. Page, ’71 ’76

February 11 | Network Night: University of Detroit Mercy Dental and Law School Night at the Theatre

February 12 | Detroit Theatre Discussion Project post-show discussion: Join us after the show for a discussion of Jane Austen’s feminist legacy, led by Associate Professor of English Mary-Catherine Harrison.

February 17 | Community Night: $10 tickets for Detroit residents.

February 18 | University District Night: discounted tickets for residents of the University District in Detroit. Call 313-993-3270 for details.

February 19 | Photo op! Stick around after the show for pictures with Darcy and Lizzy.

February 24 High School Theatre Night: Free tickets for high school students! Call 313-993-3270 to reserve your ticket.

February 25 | Detroit Theatre Discussion Project post-show discussion: “Women are armed with fans as men with swords, and sometimes do more execution with them.” Join us after the show to learn the secret language of fans and how they were used to relay messages, attract attention, and communicate desires. Led by costume historian Katherine Stefl.

February 26 | Closing Night

About Detroit Mercy Theatre Company

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company is a collective of artists composed of faculty, staff, guest artists and students producing gritty and relevant theatre that entertains and awakens the imagination. Now in its 52nd season, it serves as an integral training ground for University of Detroit Mercy theatre majors to develop the intellectual, ethical and practical skills for a creative future. The ticket office is located in Reno Hall, Room 43, on University of Detroit Mercy’s McNichols Campus. Hours are Tuesdays through Fridays;10 a.m.-3 p.m. Purchase tickets online at www.DetroitMercyArts.com or by calling the ticket office at 313-993-3270. Learn more at: www.udmercy.edu/life/theatre

About University of Detroit Mercy

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience. For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.