DEATH OF A DRIVER Comes to Theatre NOVA Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre NOVA will present the Michigan Premiere of “Death of a Driver” by Will Snider. The production runs from May 17 to June 9, 2024.



Sarah is an American engineer, and Kennedy is an East African driver. When Sarah moves to Kenya to build a highway, they strike up a friendship with a shared mission to transform rural Kenya. However, a local election dispute tests their alliance, and they clash over the realities of doing good abroad.



Directed by Shelby R. Seeley, “Death of a Driver” by Will Snider features Sarah B. Stevens and Justin Montgomery. The production and design team includes scenic designer Amanda Bates, lighting designer Jeff Alder, costume designer Micha Mallett, sound designer Kennikki Jones-Jones, properties designer Carla Milarch, and stage manager Briana O’Neal.



Proud to produce the hottest new plays at affordable prices, Theatre NOVA offers a subscription program as the best way to see quality programs at a discounted price. Subscribers save on single ticket prices and guarantee their seats for all six plays through August 2024. Subscribers get easy exchanges, no per-ticket fees, a pass to our Michigan Playwright’s Festival, and our eNewsletter, keeping them up to date on future events at the theatre. If patrons prefer to pick and choose which productions they’d like to see and when to see them, our popular Flex Pass offers six tickets for any show and any date.

All Thursday performances will be mask-required to provide a safe space for our immunocompromised patrons and those who want a higher level of risk mitigation. We review this policy regularly. It is subject to change at any time, following local, state, and federal guidelines. Please check our current COVID-19 policy before your scheduled performance date.



Theatre NOVA is located at 410 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Performances are on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General admission tickets for plays are $28. Theatre NOVA continues to make theatre accessible by offering pay-what-you-can tickets for those who need them. The general public may purchase tickets, memberships, flex passes, and subscriptions online at www.TheatreNOVA.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person one hour before each performance. Seating in the theatre will begin 30 minutes before each performance.



There is ample free parking and quick access to the city’s restaurants, bars, bakeries, and coffee shops. New patrons can find Theatre NOVA across Huron Street from Ann Arbor’s YMCA through a parking lot entrance on the north side of the street. For more information, visit www.TheatreNOVA.org.

